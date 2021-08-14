DALE — Rattan scored twice in the top of the eighth inning and slipped past the Panthers 7-5 Thursday night at the 2021 Dale Pirate Invitational.
The Rams got back-to-back one-out doubles from K Robertson and J Childers to score the first run. Childers later scored on an LHS error to give the Rams an insurance run.
The game was a seesaw affair. Latta led 3-0 after two innings and 4-1 after three frames. Rattan answered with three runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.
Latta scratched for a run in the bottom of the fifth only to see Rattan score in the sixth to send the game to extra innings knotted at 5-5.
Cooper Hamilton paced a seven-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Tucker Abney went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice. Justin Kiker finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk.
Keegan Robertson led an 11-hit Rattan attack, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
James Childers finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, while Ben Ellis also had two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Ellis earned the mound win for the Rams. He struck out five, walked three, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs in seven innings. Logan Smith earned a save. He struck out two of the four LHS batters he faced in the eighth inning.
Tucker Abney was pinned with the hard-luck loss in relief of starter Landon Wolfe.
Canute powers past Asher Indians
The Canute Trojans got home runs from Kasen Legrand, Kyron Whinery and Dalton Williams and overwhelmed Asher 10-2 in the first round of the 2021 Dale Pirate Invitational Thursday afternoon.
Asher grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out, two-RBI double from Dayton Fowler but the Indians wouldn’t score again.
Canute scored 10 unanswered runs — included a walk-off, two-run homer by Williams in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Whinery paced a 12-hit Trojan attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Colton Randall finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the CHS lineup, while Williams went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Dru Steffes cracked a double for Canute.
Asher got five hits from five different players. Garrett Leba, Trent Smith, Devon Lamb and Jordyn Litson each had a singles for the Indians.
Steffes earned the mound win in relief for Canute, while Fowler was pinned with the loss.
