ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – East Central University staggered nationally-ranked and unbeaten Ouachita Baptist for most of four quarters before allowing them to escape in the final moments.
OBU rallied for a 28-18 victory over a determined ECU squad to end what had been a six-game winning streak Thursday night at Cliff Haris Stadium. ECU is now 6-3 while the host Tigers upped their record to 9-0.
“We played the No. 3 team in NCAA Division II to the wire. Our guys played with everything they had tonight,” said ECU head coach Kris McCullough. “I am proud of their fight and togetherness. I’ve never been a part of a team so close as we were tonight.”
ECU took its first lead of the game when Miles Davis leaped into the end zone from one yard out to give the Tigers an 18-14 lead with 6:50 remaining. Davis scored after a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ate up over seven minutes of game time. The big play in the series was a third-down, tackle-breaking, twisting 9-yard run by Kenny Hrncir to give the Tigers first-and-goal at the 3.
ECU had the ball and the lead moments later, pinned at its own goal line. OBU’s Andrew Hayes came up with an interception and returned it to the Tigers’ 2-yard line before TJ Cole scored the go-ahead touchdown to retake the lead 21-18, with 1:56 to play.
The visiting Tigers had one final chance, but Mario Ganter, Jr., came up with another OBU interception and returned the pick down to ECU’s 3-yard line on ECU’s first play of the drive. Cole scored on a 3-yard run to put the purple Tigers on top 28-18 with 1:37 to play.
“There was no weakness in our team,” McCullough said. “ We continued to make play after play. At the end of the day, we didn’t do enough. We will get better from this. The future is bright for this football team. “
ECU had the advantage in all the statistical categories, having nearly twice as many first downs as their opponent (25-13). The Tigers rushed for more yards (163-147) and passed for more (237-201) on their way to a 400-yard night.
Hrncir ended the game as the team’s leading rusher with 73 yards on 14 carries. He completed 20-of-40 passes for 237 yards but tossed the two critical fourth-quarter interceptions. It was only the second time he had not reached the end zone passing.
Jayquan Lincoln and Miles Davis had equal receiving numbers for ECU. Both had four catches for 62 yards. Davis also had 52 rushing yards.
Defensively, Devon Roush led the team with eight tackles. He also added two tackles for losses and forced two fumbles, one of which was recovered by Keonte Lusk. Donovan Callis added seven stops, and Cody Alexander was next with six tackles, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hurry.
Cole rushed for 103 yards and three scores for Ouachita Baptist and also had one reception for 59 yards. QB Riley Harms completed 10-of-19 yards for 201 yards. Connor Flannigan was his favorite target with 81 yards on five catches.
East Central kicker Alexis Lopez, a junior from Center, Texas, nailed a pair of second-quarter field goals 49 and 45 yards out. But with no time on the clock, he missed a 35-yard try and ECU trailed 14-6 at halftime.
Thursday’s win also gave Ouachita its eighth season of at least nine wins.
East Central will wrap up its 2022 season with a pair of home games against the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and arch-rival Southeastern on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.