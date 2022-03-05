WASHINGTON — Top-ranked Roff overcome a hot start by No. 6 Stringtown and streaked to a 55-40 win in the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday afternoon at Washington High School.
Roff improved to 26-3 heading to a Friday semifinal matchup with No. 8 Ft. Cobb-Broxton, while the SHS Tigers are done at 23-3. Two of three Stringtown losses this season came at the hands of Roff.
Stringtown hit five of their eight 3-pointer in the first quarter and raced to an early 17-13 lead. But Roff turned up its defensive pressure and limited the SHS club to just 13 points over the next two quarters.
The local Tigers led 28-21 at halftime and 34-30 after three periods. However, Roff ended the game on a huge 21-10 surge to pull away.,
“This was great win for us. They were hot from the 3 early but our guys settled in a played great defense the rest of the way,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “Every one of our guys played tremendous defense on a Stringtown club that is extremely hard to guard.”
Roff junior Bill McCarter hit four 3-pointers and led the Tigers with a team-high 17 points. He scored nine first-quarter points to help keep his team within striking distance during Stringtown’s hot start.
“Bill was tremendous the entire game today and provided a huge boost in the first quarter,” Johnston said.
Junior Brand Wilson followed with 14 points for the Tigers and Dylan Reed also reached double figures with 13. Tallen Bagel as next with six points.
Stringtown got 17 points and five 3-pointers from junior guard Christian Brutchin. Sophomore Keisean Shields just missed double digits for the SHS Tigers with nine points and Trinyon Gaylor added seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.