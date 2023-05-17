YUKON — For the Ada High boys track team, it all came down to the 4x400 Meter Relay race Saturday night at the Class 5A State Track meet hosted by Yukon High School.
The Cougars were third place in the team standings but only seven points separated them from Coweta, who was holding down the top spot heading into the 4x400 race, the final event of a long day. John Marshall was a single point ahead of Ada at the time. A few other teams were also breathing down the Cougars’ necks in the team standings.
If everything went Ada’s way in the relay race, the Cougars had an outside shot at winning a state championship. Second place was well within Ada’s grasp.
To make matters more agonizing, about the time the relay teams were finished warming up, stormy weather forced state officials to evacuate the stadium. That weather delay lasted just under an hour.
However, after Ada’s 4x400 team of junior Xander Rhynes, sophomores Tremain Gray and Deante Lindsay and freshman Lakievin Richardson ran a 3.22.63, their best time of the year, and finished third it gave the Cougars plenty of points for a runner-up finish at the state meet. That finish helped the Cougars cap what turned out to be a memorable weekend for the entire Ada High boys track team.
Coweta held on to the top spot after winning the 4x400 Relay race with a time of 3:21.04. Del City just clipped Ada’s team after finishing second in a time of 3:22.51.
The AHS unit shaved nine seconds off the state-qualifying time they registered two weeks earlier at the Class 5A Regional meet at Putnam City High School.
Ada head boys track coach Colby Shamley said he didn’t think his 4x400 Relay team felt any pressure before their race despite the heavy stakes.
“I just told them to go run, t just do what they were capable of doing,” Shamley told The Ada News Tuesday afternoon. “We knocked off nine seconds in a two-week span. It didn’t really phase those kids. I was so proud of those guys. That 3:22 is a really good time. We were right there, within 10 yards, of ... winning the whole thing.”
It was the first runner-up finish for an Ada boys track team since 1982.
“We were fortunate enough to get second overall. That’s a great accomplishment and a hard feat in track,” Shamley said. “Each person has to do what they’re capable of doing. We had a lot of PRs at the state track meet which is what you want to do.”
The Cougars had just nine athletes compete at state, which makes the runner-up finish even more incredible. Shamley said when examining times and finishes all across the state after all the regionals were complete, he figured his squad could realistically finish in the Top 6 at state.
“I had a good feeling we could get into the Top 6 if everything went right. I just told our guys to relax. We were playing with house money. There’s no pressure on us,” he recalled. “I was so proud of our guys. They just stuck with it and did what they needed to do. Things just fell into place at the end of the day on Saturday. We didn’t expect it, but we’ll certainly take it.”
The Cougars crowned two individual state champions.
Senior Andrew Hughes won his third consecutive state championship in the high jump with a mark of 6’10”. As it turned out, he defeated junior teammate Carter Colombe, who finished second with a jump of 6’8”. Keythen Kellison of Altus and Andrew Elder of Bishop McGuinness tied for third with identical jumps of 6’6”.
“I don’t believe anyone has ever gone back-to-back (at Ada) and I know for sure no one has ever gone back-to-back-to-back,” Shamley said.
Hughes was banged up during both his junior and senior campaigns but it didn’t stop him from winning the gold.
“He was such a good leader for this team this year. We had so many kids that were young and so many that can’t even drive to school yet. Andrew encouraged them and ran with them. He’s going to be hard to replace — not only the high jump part of it but what he brought as a person, a kid that works hard and that’s s leader on and off the field,” Shamley said.
Rhynes won a Class 5A State title in the 400 Meter Dash. He finished with a time of 48.70. Wilson Eseme of Bishop McGuinness was right on his heels, finishing second at 48.79. Max Clark of Coweta ended up third at 49.67 in the tight race. It was Rhynes’ fastest time of the year.
“He’s another guy that just shows up for work every single day. He’s not going to be a true vocal leader ... but he’s one of those guys that’s going to push himself every single day,” Shamley said.
Lindsay ran a pair of strong races in the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles. He finished third in the 110 in 14.98 and second in the 300 in 39.75. Brendan Badie of Coweta won the 300 Hurdles with a time of 37.80 and Nate Davis of Collinsville was third in 40.06.
Ada’s 4x200 Meter Relay team made up of Rhynes, freshman Gavin Hamilton, Gray and Hughes finished fourth in a time of 1:29.31 in a race that was close at the top. John Marshall won the gold in a time of 1:28.39, Carl Albert was second at 1:28.47 and Ardmore finished third at 1:29.21.
Sophomore Gavin Gunter finished fourth in the Discus with a toss of 155’07” and junior Fisher Marr was seventh in the Shot Put with a PR throw of 50’07”.
GIRLS
Ada junior Tyley Dotson won a Class 5A state championship in impressive fashion in the Shot Put. Her heave of 46’4.5” was a new Class 5A State meet record and an Ada High school record. Jenna Blackford of Altus was a distant second with a measurement of 39’11”.
“She finally listened to me,” quipped Ada High assistant athletic director Brad O’Steen, who helps with Ada athletes in field events during track season.
“Tyley has worked very hard this spring to improve her shot and discus distances. It is so amazing for her to set a 5A State Meet record,” said Ada girls track coach Leslie Landrum.
Gracey Dotson, Tyley’s twin sister, finished ninth in the Discus with a throw of 111’01” and Aby Gutierrez was 13th with a toss of 105’01”.
BOYS
May 12-13
Class 5A State Meet
Team Standings
1. Coweta 88
2. ADA 73
3. Piedmont 65
4. John Marshall 63
5. Bishop McGuinness 62
6. Del City 53
7. Ardmore 39
8. Carl Albert 38
9. Collisville 30
(tie) Claremore 30
(30 Teams Competed)
