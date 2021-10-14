Late score lifts Liberty past Allen

ALLEN — Liberty quarterback Canyon Wagnon scored on a keeper late in the fourth quarter that helped the Tigers stun Allen 23-18 in a District A-7 matchup Friday night in Allen.
Liberty notched its first victory of the year, improved to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the district, while the Mustangs — losers of three straight — sank to 2-4 and 0-3.
Liberty trailed 18-15 before the Wagnon score. He then completed a two-point pass to Will Puryear to give his team the five-point victory.
The game went back and forth.
Allen tailback Shawn Husband struck first with a nice 23-yard TD run. A two-point pass failed but the home team led 6-0 after the only score of the first period.
Wagnon then threw touchdown passes to receiver Brandon Aguayo that covered 19 and 69 yards. An Aguayo PAT kick and a two-point pass from Wagnon to Puryear were good and the Tigers led 15-6 midway through the second quarter.
Husband got loose for a 42-yard TD romp just before halftime but his two-point rush attempt was stopped and the Mustangs trailed 15-13 at the break.
Husband — who finished with 124 yards and three TDs — scored his final touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth period to give the Mustangs their final lead at 18-15.
The Mustangs limited Liberty to just 33 rushing yards but couldn’t find a way to slow down Wagnon and the Liberty aerial attack. Wagnon completed 16-of-23 passes for 344 yards. Aguayo finished with three catches for 181 yards, while Brandon Cervantes added six grabs for 104 yards.
It was just the opposite for Allen, which piled up 156 yards on the ground but was limited to 34 yards in the air.
Easton Ledo and Quinton Walker led the Allen defense with 6.5 tackles apiece.
Allen travels to Stroud tonight. Stroud, now 3-3 on the year and 3-0 in the district, shut out Konawa 50-0 in Week 6.
