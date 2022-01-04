A late 7-0 Frontier run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the Lady Mustang’s exciting 53-51 win over Hammon in Thursday’s fifth-place game of the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Class A’s No. 11 Frontier won its final two tournament games and improved to 9-2 on the year, while Class B’s No. 2 Hammon dropped to 10-2.
Frontier head coach Kaylee Byrd, a former Byng assistant, said she was proud of the toughness her team showed.
“I told my kids before the game that today was going to come down to who could be tougher on Day 3 and do the little things right,” she said. “We weren’t perfect but we found a way to win.”
After Hammon’s Addison Walker hit a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the game, the Lady Warriors led 46-45.
However, Frontier scored the next seven points.
BJ Childs started the run with a bucket and Oliva Littlecook followed with a free throw at the 1:34 mark that put Frontier on top 48-46.
After a Jamie Molina steal, Childs scored on a fast break to make it 50-46 with 56 seconds remaining.
Childs then got a takeaway that turned into a Childs’ basket that pushed the FHS lead to 52-46 with :35 showing.
Henley West, Hammon’s 6-4 freshman post player, scored on a put-back with 21 seconds left to cut the deficit to 52-48.
After missed free throws by both teams, West stepped outside the arc and drained a 3-pointer with 2.7 ticks left to trim the Frontier lead to 52-51 but the Lady Warriors ran out of time for a comeback.
Molina led a balanced Frontier attack with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Diane FawFaw followed with 13 points and five steals and drained a trio of 3-pointers.
Littlecook and Childs contributed 10 points apiece. Littlecook also had eight assists and hit a pair of 3-pointers and Child dished out five assists.
Littlecook and Molina were all-tournament selections.
West, also an all-tournament pick, dominated the paint for Hammon. She finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line. she also had an incredible 21 rebounds.
Walker added 14 points for the Lady Warriors, including four 3-point baskets.
Frontier managed just 4-of-12 (33.3%) free throws, while Hammon sank 6-of-8 (75%).
Byrd said her team will use its Mid-America experience as a springboard into the final half of the season.
“I think this week was a pivotal point for our growth. I was very pleased with the strides we made. It was a great experience for my team and I’m thankful for the invitation to participate in this tournament,” she said. “I was extremely proud of the toughness my kids played with all week in a prestigious tournament against great competition. We faced three very talented and well-coached teams.”
