Late run helps Monticello send Tigers packing

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The East Central University men’s basketball team entered a grueling stretch where it will play nine games in 16 days to end the regular season Thursday night and didn’t get off to a very good start.
The Tigers committed 17 turnovers that host Arkansas-Monticello turned into 23 points and dropped an 80-69 decision to the Boll Weevils inside the Steelman Field House.
The ECU men fell to 8-12 overall and 6-8 in Great American Conference play, while Monticello improved to 10-11 and 6-9.
A tight first half saw two ties and four lead changes.
A 3-ball by Ellis Lee Jr. tied the game at 32-32 with 1:29 left in the first half.
However. Ray Price drained a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left for the Boll Weevils and Jabari Sweet’s jumper at the buzzer put the home team on top 37-32 at halftime.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Romello Wilbert tied the game at 49-all at the 12:10 mark of the second half.
A Brennan Burns layup with 8:44 left cut the Monticello led to 57-55. The Weevils then got the upper hand with a 12-5 run that stretched their lead to 69-60 with 5:08 showing. ECU got no closer than six the rest of the way.
Smith led a group of three ECU players that reached double figures. He finished with a career-high 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and a 9-of-12 performance from the free-throw line.
Josh Apple battled in the paint for 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the floor. He also made both of his free shots.
AJ Ferguson also scored 13 points and went 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Wilbert scored five points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
Overall, the Tigers sank 20-of-25 free throws compared to a 22-of-24 effort by UAM.
Monticello had five players reach double figures — Ray Price (18), Jabari Sweet (18), Wesley Booker (11), Richard Feagin Jr (10) and Josh Williams (10).
Price and Booker also had nine rebounds apiece.
The Tigers are at Southern Arkansas at 3 p.m. today and at Henderson State at 6 p.m. Monday.
