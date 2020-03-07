MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to push past Harding Prep Charter 49-39 Thursday night in a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation game in Midwest City.
The 15th-ranked Lady Cougars improved to 22-5 on the year and were scheduled to battle No. 13 Sulphur in a rematch from last week’s regional tournament Friday afternoon in an elimination game. Harding Prep is done at 22-8.
“When you’re finding ways to win in March, it’s always a good thing,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We found a way to get it done tonight — survive and advance.”
Harding Prep led 20-19 at halftime. Ada outscored the OKC team 12-9 in the third period to grab at 31-29 advantage.
The Lady Cougars finished strong, ending the game on an 18-10 run.
Landyn Owens led all scorers with 17 points, while Shayla Wofford followed with 15 points in the post. Amaya Frizell also reached double digits with 10 for the Lady Cougars.
Azjah Reeves and Kendra Gillespie both scored 16 points apiece to lead Harding Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.