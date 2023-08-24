The Ada High softball team saw a seventh-inning rally fall just short in a 6-4 loss to streaking Purcell at home Tuesday night.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch fell to 3-5 on the year and 1-3 in District 4A-4 play, while Purcell improved to 11-1 and stayed unbeaten in the district at 5-0. The Lady Dragons’ lone loss was a 2-0 setback to Blanchard.
In another District 4A-4 contest on Tuesday, Byng turned back Pauls Valley 2-1. The Lady Pirates are now 5-5 on the year and 3-3 in the district, while PV left town at 3-7 and 1-4.
The Lady Cougars will host a portion of the inaugural Pontotoc County Invitational beginning today at the Ada High School Softball Complex. Stonewall meets Cyril to get the action started at 3:30 p.m. followed by Ada versus Bethel at 5 p.m. and Ada versus Cyril at 6:30 p.m.
Other tournament hosts include Latta, Roff and Vanoss.
Byng is part of the pool play at Latta. The host Lady Panthers battle Davis at 3:30 p.m. today before Byng takes on Davis at 5 p.m. and Latta at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday at Ada, Bethel meets Stonewall at noon, Cyril faces Bethel at 1:30 and Ada plays Stonewall at 3 p.m. Only two games are on the Friday slate at Latta: Sulphur versus the Lady Panthers at noon and Byng versus Dale at 1:30 p.m.
The tournament continues Saturday with bracket play at Latta and Roff.
Purcell 6, Ada 4
The Lady Cougars trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Josie Morgan and Rylynn Truett led off the frame with back-to-back walks. Ada loaded the bases with no outs after Ariana Munoz reached on a Purcell error.
Morgan was thrown out at home trying to score on a passed ball for the first out before Truett raced home on an RBI groundout by Trenity Duvall that got Ada within 6-4.
Gracey Dotson hit a hard line drive to first base to end the game.
Karsyn Woods led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3. No other AHS player had more than one hit in Ada’s seven-hit offense. Duvall finished 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs, while Truett ended up 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored. She also had a stolen base. Kiki Williams ended 1-for-1 and drove in a run for the home team.
Purcell also had seven hits, led by Brynley Jennings who went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaylin Vazquez finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Savanna Edwards went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors.
Woods struck out three and walked three in a complete-game pitching effort for the Lady Cougars.
Purcell reliever Lili Del Toro was the winning pitcher. She struck out two and walked four but didn’t allow an earned run over the final four innings.
Byng 2, Pauls Valley 1
Byng scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning and then held off Pauls Valley the rest of the way.
McKenzie Alford led off the inning with a base hit to center field and promptly stole second and third base. Chloe Gaines reached on a bunt single to put runners at the corners and Alford sped home on a groundout by Piper Presley to give Byng a 1-0 lead. Gaines moved to third on the play.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz then laid down a nice sacrifice bunt that drove in what turned out to be Byng’s winning run.
Pauls Valley’s Isabell Hicks ripped an RBI triple in the top of the second inning but that’s all the offense the visitors could produce.
Byng finished the game with seven hits, led by Alford who finished 2-for-3. Presley, Hannah Wort and Brayleigh Stephens also had hits for Byng.
Pauls Valley collected five total hits. Kennedi Rambo, Madi Caldwell, Mallory Carter and Lily Ray all had singles for the Lady Panthers.
Presley and Wort teamed up in the pitching circle for Byng. Presley struck out one, walked two and allowed one earned run in three innings. Wort pitched four shutout innings of relief. She struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and didn’t give up a hit.
Caldwell pitched the first four innings for PV. She walked one and allowed two earned runs.
PONTOTOC COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Thursday, Aug. 24
Vanoss vs. Sulphur, 3:30 p.m.; Sulphur vs. Dale, 5 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Dale, 6:30 p.m. in Pool A at Vanoss.
Tupelo vs. Madill, 3:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. Madill, 5 p.m.; Roff vs. Lexington, 6:30 p.m. in Pool B at Roff.
Latta vs. Davis, 3:30 p.m.; Byng vs. Davis, 5 p.m.; Latta vs. Byng, 6:30 p.m. in Pool C at Latta.
Stonewall vs. Cyril, 3:30 p.m.; Ada vs. Bethel, 5 p.m.; Ada vs. Cyril, 6:30 p.m. in Pool D at Ada.
Friday, Aug. 25
Roff vs. Madill, noon; Tupelo vs. Lexington, 1:30 p.m.; Roff vs. Tupelo, 3 p.m. in Pool B at Roff.
Bethel vs. Stonewall, noon; Cyril vs. Bethel, 1:30 p.m.; Ada vs. Stonewall, 3 p.m., in Pool D at Ada.
Sulphur vs. Latta, noon; Dale vs. Byng, 1:30 p.m. in Pool C at Latta.
