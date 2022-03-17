ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs saw a huge seventh-inning comeback fall just short in an 8-7 home loss to Stuart on Tuesday.
The Mustangs dropped to 1-3 on the season, while Class A No. 19 Stuart improved to 3-1.
Coach Chad Colbert’s bunch trailed 8-3 before mounting its late comeback effort.
Jack Todd led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. He swiped second and third base before racing home when Garrett Nix reached on a two-base error to get Allen within 8-4.
Emmett Koonce followed with an RBI single to make it 8-5. Koonce stole second and then raced home on a two-out, RBI hit by Jake Hisaw that trimmed the SHS advantage to 8-6.
The Mustangs then loaded the bases when Bodee Garrett walked and Beckett Wells reached on an infield hit.
Stuart relief pitcher Zayne Clark then beaned Alex Hill to force in a run that made it 8-7. Clark got out of the jam and ended the game with a strikeout.
Allen collected seven hits in the contest, led by a 2-for-3 effort by Hisaw that included a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Nix finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order.
Keaton Crenshaw led a nine-hit Stuart attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Michael Bolte went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Drevon Colbert finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Allen hurlers Todd, Hill and Garrett combined for six strikeouts, five walks and a hit batter. They surrendered four earned runs. Allen was charged with five errors in the game.
Connor Clayton was the winning pitcher for the Hornets. He struck out five, walked two and allowed three hits and two earned runs in five innings. Clark had four strikeouts and one walk in two innings of relief.
The Mustangs are scheduled to compete in the Wright City Festival that began Wednesday and continues through Friday. Allen meets Washington JV and Smithville at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and faces Davis at 11 a.m. Friday.
Asher rallies past Hinton
ASHER – Brian Ballard’s three-run double tied it and Garrett Leba drew a bases-loaded walk to win it Monday as Asher edged Hinton 9-8.
Asher compiled nine hits and overcame six errors in the game.
A hit batsman, followed by two consecutive walks loaded the bases and set the stage for Ballard’s heroic three-run hit. Leba later walked with the bases juiced to bring in the walk-off game-winning run.
Brogan Culwell and Trent Smith each had two hits to help fuel the Indian offense. Culwell went 2-for-2 with a double and knocked in a run and Smith was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Jordyn Litson finished 1-for-1, knocked in two runs and scored twice and Kelby Fowler ended up 1-for-1 with a double and scored a run. Raygan Kuhlman also picked up a hit and scored a pair of runs.
Conner Thompson, Asher’s fourth pitcher in the contest, pitched the seventh inning for the win. Both runs scored off Thompson in the seventh were unearned.
Culwell started on the mound as Bryce Lamb and Ballard provided relief help.
Asher (4-3) will face Elmore City Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Festival.
