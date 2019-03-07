Late layup lifts ECU women

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — With the game tied with 23.8 seconds left to go, East Central sophomore Madison Rehl dribbled the ball near the half court line to run some time off the clock.
She then drove down the right side of the lane and hit a tough layup with 6.1 seconds remaining to lift the ECU women's basketball team to a thrilling 67-65 win over host Henderson State Saturday inside the the Duke Wells Center.
Pink Jones missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired for the Reddies.
East Central improved to 21-7 overall and 16-6 in Great American Conference play. The big road win helped the Tigers lock down the No. 2 seed at this week's GAC Championship Tournament in Bartlesville. Coach Matt Cole's club will face Arkansas Tech at noon Thursday in a first-round matchup inside the Bruin Fieldhouse.
The Reddies (18-10, 13-9) will be the No. 5 seed in the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
East Central looked like it was on the way to a romp, using a 13-2 run to end the first quarter to carry a 23-9 lead into the second frame.
The Reddies scored the first seven points of the second quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers from ECU's Maci Hanson negated the 7-0 run, as ECU led 29-18 midway through the period.
Sam Schwab hit a shot at the buzzer that put ECU ahead 36-21 at the break.
Jone scored seven straight points midway the third quarter to get HUS within 39-36. The Tigers carried a slim 49-46 lead into the four quarter. There were three ties in the final frame.
During the tense final minutes, Tia Williams hit a short jumper to put ECU ahead 65-62 with 1:17 left.
Maci Mains knotted the score at 65-all with a 3-point shot with 25 seconds left that set the stage for Rehl's late heroics.
Williams led the ECU charge with 20 points. Rehl finished with 13 points, three assists and three steals and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field.
Lakin Preisner contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers, while Hanson hit double figures with 10 points to go with a career-high eight rebounds.
The Reddies stayed close by hitting 23-of-27 free throws compared to a 12-of-18 showing by the visitors.
Jones finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal to lead Henderson State.
