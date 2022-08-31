CROWDER — The Latta High School baseball team was about the only local team to find a dry spot to play Monday, making a trip to Crowder to take on the host Demons.
The Panthers might have wished that game had been rained out.
Crowder raced to a 6-0 lead after two innings and held off a late Latta flurry for a 10-7 win. The Panthers, No. 13 in Class A, fell to 7-7 after their third straight setback, while Class A No. 20 Crowder — under the direction of Vanoss High School graduate Casey Henry – improved to 8-6.
The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning before Crowder finally closed the door on the comeback bid.
Jackson Presley belted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to get Latta within 6-3. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a six-hit LHS offense.
Reese Littlefield went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Deakon Smith and Holden Lee both singled and drove in a run for the visitors.
Freshman Gestin Pollard turned in a solid relief appearance on the mound for coach Dillon Atkinson’s bunch. He struck out six and walked two in 5.1 innings.
Logan Anderson led the Crowder offensive charge by going 2-for-4 with two doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored. Royce Florenzo finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Cooper Allison went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Things don’t get any easier for the Latta club as Class B No. 1 and undefeated Roff visits Panther Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tupelo blanks Varnum on Friday
TUPELO — Brody McCollum pieced together a five-inning shutout and the Tupelo Tigers defeated Varnum 8-0 in a Friday night home game.
Tupelo, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 5-3 on the season, while the Whippets left town at 4-8.
McCollum struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one VHS hit in the five-inning performance.
The Tigers ended up with five hits, including a triple by Davin Weller, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. McCollum went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Cody Airington finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored. Airington was also hit by a pitch.
Colton Bourland went 1-for-1 with two runs scored, while Peyton Bills had the other THS hit.
Tupelo hosted Byng on Tuesday and invites Asher to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
