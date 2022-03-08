SHAWNEE – Henderson State rode the hot hand of reserve Abbie Jiles to a 79-66 victory against East Central in Friday’s opening Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Championships quarterfinal match from FireLake Arena.
Jiles, who entered Friday averaging 3.3 points per game and had scored just 18 points total in her last four games, exploded for a career-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She went 3-for-3 from the 3-point arc. After converting a single 3-point field goal in the first half, she scored 19 points in 15 minutes of second-half playing time.
She also scored just four points total in two other GAC Tournament outings.
With the game tied at 65 with 4:23 left, the Reddies (19-10) scored 14 of the game’s final 15 points to secure the program’s third semifinal appearance at the GAC Championships – all since 2018.
The Tigers (15-12) missed their final 11 shots. They finished shooting just 29.2% from the floor overall and were just 3-of-17 (17.7%) in the fourth quarter. By contrast, the Reddies shot 66.7% (8-of-12) in the fourth quarter.
Jiles and Gracie Raby combined to score 17 of Henderson State’s 23 fourth-quarter points. Raby did not miss in the quarter, going 3-for-3 and finished with 14 points overall. Karrington Whaley grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Emily Wilson, a former Vanoss High School All-Stater, provided steady scoring for the Tigers. She connected on 6-of-12 shots and finished with a team-leading 16 points. Mackenzie Crusoe added 14 points, but on just 5-of-19 shooting, and nine rebounds.
Izzy Cummins also reached double figures for ECU with 12 points, while Madison Rehl was next with nine points.
East Central had just eight turnovers in the contest compared to 17 by the Reddies.
After ECU opened the GAC quarterfinal round with a quick 7-0 run, Henderson settled into the game, finding the next 13 points to claim the 13-7 advantage. That lead was trimmed to two after the first 10 minutes had expired, 13-11.
With the two squads trading baskets in the early going of the second period, a trey from ECU’s Kate Ogle at the 8:09 mark gave ECU its first lead since the 6:48 mark of the first quarter, 20-18. Over the final eight minutes of the first half, the game saw four lead changes, with the Tigers getting the final say of the first 20 minutes, closing the half on an 8-0 run to take a 36-32 lead into the locker room.
Head coach Matt Cole’s girls added to that lead immediately coming out of the break, seeing their advantage blossom to eight points four minutes into the third frame. That lead was short-lived, however, as HSU’s offense came alive to the tune of a 12-2 run, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Jiles and a Maci Mains trey, while the Reddie defense held the Tigers to without a field goal for over four minutes, to reclaim a 51-49 lead.
Free throws to close the third period allowed HSU to hold a slim 56-54 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The final 10 minutes belonged entirely to the Reddies as they outscored East Central 23-12 in the fourth stanza.
