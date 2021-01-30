Late free throws help Stonewall seal deal against Moss

MOSS — The Stonewall High School boys basketball team hit just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off host Moss 56-53 in a Thursday night road game.
Stonewall improved to 9-7 on the year, while Moss dropped to 8-12.
“It was a good win on the road,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “We were able to hit some clutch free throws late to get the win.”
It was nip-and-tuck throughout the contest.
Stonewall led 14-12 after the first quarter and both teams scored 11 points apiece in the second to leave the Longhorns clinging to a 25-23 advantage at halftime.
Moss trimmed the SHS lead to 43-42 heading to the fourth quarter.
Ashton Bierce sank 4-of-5 free shots in the final frame and Clayton Findley hit both of his free-throw attempts in the closing minutes.
Bierce led all scorers with 20 points — including four 3-pointers — and Findley followed with 15 points. Spencer Gatewood drained a trio of 3-point baskets and scored 11 points and Richard Blue hit a pair of triples for his six points.
Kason Pruitt led the Moss offense with 17 points, including five 3-point buckets. Lyric Moreno followed with 16 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Tucker Brown also reached double digits with 11 points and Lane Morris followed with seven.
The Longhorns hosted Drumright Friday night and travel to Coleman on Feb. 2.
