TUPELO — If Tupelo ace Ava Sliger and Vanoss stud Riley Reed had stayed in the circle for their respective teams during the all-local matchup Monday night, they still might be playing.
The Lady Wolves won 7-0 but all seven runs were scored after Sliger came out of the game for Tupelo.
Sliger tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks while allowing just three Vanoss hits. Maci Gaylor tossed the final three innings for Tupelo but deserved a better fate. The Lady Tigers committed six errors during her watch and all seven runs she surrendered were unearned. Gaylor struck out two, walked one and allowed just two hits.
Reed, who just recently returned to the circle for Vanoss after rehabbing a back injury, struck out seven, walked one, hit a batter and allowed just four hits in five shutout innings. She got relief help from Jacee Underwood, who struck out one and didn’t give up a hit in two scoreless innings.
Madi Faust led the Vanoss offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Underwood hit a double and knocked in a run for the visitors, while Katrina Dupree and Maggie Stone both had hits and scored two runs each.
Ava Sliger and Marley Crites both cracked doubles for the Lady Tigers.
It’s now on to the playoffs for both local clubs.
Vanoss is hosting a Class A District Tournament Thursday and Friday. Wayne will meet Velma-Alma at noon on Thursday, Vanoss will meet the loser at 2 p.m. and the winner at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Tupelo will host Wapanucka in a Class B best-of-3 series in district tournament action beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Allen scores 17 runs
in big first inning
ALLEN — Weleetka jumped out to a 3-0 lead against host Allen during a Monday night matchup. But the early upper hand didn’t last long.
The Lady Mustangs exploded for 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning and left Weleetka behind in an 18-3 win.
Allen improved to 20-9 on the year and will carry a six-game winning streak into the playoffs. Weleetka fell to 12-9.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s club is hosting a Class A District Tournament today. Indianola and Liberty will square off at noon and Allen will face the loser at 2 p.m. and the winner at 4 p.m.
Kaylee Davis and Alexis Slabaugh both had three hits apiece to pace the AHS offense against Weleetka. Davis finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Slabaugh went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Macyee Davis finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Mustangs, while Addison Prentice went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Cherish Woodward finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Ava Laden went 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Stoney Culley cracked a double, walked twice, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Alayna Polsen finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Lady Outlaws, while Lilian Whitlow and Ambree Smith also had hits for the visitors.
Macyee Davis was the winning pitcher for Allen. She struck out two, walked five and allowed three earned runs in three innings.
Roff’s Danleigh Harris
dominant in loss to Wayne
WAYNE — Roff ace Danleigh Harris turned in one of the most dominating performances of the fall season during a Monday road trip to Wayne. However, the Lady Tigers still suffered a 1-0 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Roff, ranked No. 17 in Class B, ends the regular season at 9-14. The Lady Tigers host Calvin and Sasakwa in a district tournament that begins at noon on Thursday.
Harris struck out 14 Wayne batters, walked one, and hit another while allowing just one hit in six magnificent innings for the Lady Tigers.
Harris walked leadoff batter Karsen Adams and struck out the next two hitters she faced before Faith Brazell slapped an RBI double to center field. That was all she wrote for the Lady Bulldogs.
Harris, who recently eclipsed the 900-strikeout total for her career, struck out seven batters in a row during one stretch.
Roff, who outhit Wayne 8-1, had a number of opportunities to score but couldn’t get a runner home. The Lady Tigers stranded eight base runners.
Roff got singles by Harris and Shelbey Ensey with one out in the top of the first inning. In the top of the third, Addi Sheppard and Ensey hit back-to-back one-out singles but a double play ended that threat. And in the top of the sixth inning, Ensey — who finished 3-for-3 to lead Roff at the plate — and Kendra Kirk hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. Chloe Eldred hit a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. Cailey Hill reached on a bunt single to load the bases, still with just one out, but all three runners were again left stranded.
Brazell was the winning pitcher for Wayne. She struck out seven, walked none and hit one batter in seven scoreless innings.
