Late Dotson 3-pointer helps Latta Panthers sink Am-Po

POCASSET — Latta junior Carter Dotson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with only seconds left to play to help the Panthers edge host Amber-Pocasset 35-33 in a thrilling season-opener on the road Friday night.
The Panthers are at Calera tonight and host Vanoss on Friday.
"Going on the road and coming out with the win, we aren't going to complain about it," said Latta boys coach Matt Bryant. "I'm excited for our guys to finally get our season going and starting off with a win."
Latta gained the early upper hand when junior Sam Brown hit a pair of first-quarter threes en route to a 9-0 LHS lead. The Panthers led 13-4 after the first quarter and 20-11 at halftime.
The host Panthers outscored Latta 11-6 in the third quarter to get within 26-22 and after Ian Guthrie sank a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play, Am-Po had taken a 33-32 lead.
After a timeout, Latta's Cooper Coulson drove down the lane and passed the ball out to Dotson in the corner and he drained the game-winner.
Lincoln Estes paced a balanced LHS offense with 10 points. Brown followed with nine — including eight in the opening period — and Coulson was close behind with eight. Dotts finished with six points for the visitors.
Guthrie led all scorers with 14 points.
In the girls contest, Amber-Pocasset knocked off Latta 47-26. No other information was available from that contest at press time.
