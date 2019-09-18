Late comeback lifts McAlester over Ada

MCALESTER — The Ada High softball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead over archrival McAlester on the road Monday night.
However, the Lady Buffaloes used a late scoring binge to surge past the Lady Cougars 10-4.
McAlester scored nine runs over the final two innings to pull away.
Ada fell to 6-10 overall and 4-4 in District 5A-4 play, while McAlester improved to 8-9 and 3-3.
The Lady Cougars led off the first inning with back-to-back walks from Kinsley Gosa and Avery Brown.
Gosa was caught stealing for the first out of the game, and Amaya Frizell followed with a base hit. Katey Read then walked to load the bases. That set the stage for a two-RBI single by Torri Bray that put Ada on top 2-1.
Bray picked up her third RBI of the contest in the top of the fifth inning with a one-out ground ball to second base that plated Frizell, who had earlier reached on an error. That put Ada ahead 3-1.
Read had slapped a double in the frame as well, but she was stranded at third base.
Frizell walked with the bases loaded to force in Ada’s final run of the game with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Cougars left 10 runners on base overall and committed three errors. AHS hurler Alyssa Colungo allowed just three earned runs in six innings of work. She finished with a strikeout and three walks.
Katelynn Faber was the winning pitcher for the Lady Buffaloes. She struck out 15, overcame eight walks and allowed three earned runs in seven innings.
Bray finished 2-for-3 with a double in a six-hit Ada offense. Frizell ended 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Faber led the MHS offense with a 3-for-4 outing that included a home run, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Allison Bond finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts.
