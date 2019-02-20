Late cold spell dooms ECU men

The East Central University men’s basketball team went cold at the end of a 66-64 loss to Oklahoma Baptist Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers missed their final four field goals, including a 3-point attempt by Cameron Talley with time running out.
ECU fell to 14-9 overall and 11-7 in Great American Conference action, while the Bison left town at 13-11 and 12-6.
Coach Ja Haven’s squad is currently in a three-way tie for fifth in the current GAC standings. Henderson State and Arkansas-Monticello are also sitting at 11-7 in league play. Southeastern and Oklahoma Baptist are both a game ahead of ECU at 12-6.
OBU led 35-25 at the half and kept its cushion late until ECU tied it at 62-62 just outside the three-minute mark on a pair of Talley free throws.
A jumper by Gerren Jackson put ECU on top 64-63 with just under two minutes left before the Tigers started missing.
OBU’s Dishon Lowery hit two big free throws with 44 seconds left to put the Bison on top 65-64.
Lowery then hit one more free shot with six seconds left, and the Bison hung on for the victory.
Harrison Stoddart had 19 points and hit a season-best six 3-pointers for the visitors. Lowery followed with 15, including an 11-of-14 showing from the charity stripe.
Jamey Woods led the ECU offense with 19 points, including three 3-point shots, and also had nine rebounds. Jackson finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Talley also hit double digits with 15 points but finished 5-of-16 from the field.
The game saw five tie scores and 12 lead changes.
East Central is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when Arkansas-Monticello visits Ada on Pink Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
