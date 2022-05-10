TUTTLE — The Ada High School baseball team was THIS close to living to play at least one more game.
However, Jack Morris was called out at the plate while attempting to score the game-tying run on a base hit by Chris Ross with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a gut-wrenching 5-4 loss to Sulphur in a Class 4A Regional Tournament elimination play Saturday in Tuttle.
Ada’s season ended with a 29-10 record, while Sulphur — after dropping a 7-0 decision to host Tuttle in the regional title game — ended up at 25-11.
It was the third time for the Cougars and Bulldogs to do battle on the diamond this spring. Ada defeated Sulphur early last month at the Kingston Tournament and edged the Bulldogs 5-2 in the first round of the regional tournament.
“It’s hard to beat a quality team three times in a season and they are very quality,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker. “We had a good year.”
Coker said to nearly win 30 games in a season is a great accomplishment for his squad.
“It’s the most wins I’ve ever had in 38 seasons of coaching,” he said. “It’s a testament to these players and how they bought in, to without a doubt, the best coaching staff I’ve ever been a part of.”
Coker’s assistants include Stephen Caldwell, Robert Edwards and newcomer Garrett Lemons.
“These coaches are a head coach’s dream. If we can all stay together, we will blow the roof off of this thing,” he said.
Sulphur led 3-2 heading to the seventh inning. However, the Bulldogs scored a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a two-RBI double by Andrew McCurry that put Ada in a 5-2 hole.
After two quick outs to start the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars began a comeback effort.
Brodie Andrews walked and the Cougars proceeded to load the bases on a base hit by Tre Ivy and a walk to Morris.
Sulphur reliever Zac Driggers came in to face Sam Charboneau, who promptly slapped a single up the middle that scored a pair of runs and got Ada within 5-4. That set up the bang-bang play at the plate that ended the contest.
Carter Freeland led an eight-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Hunter Condon went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.
John David Muse cracked a triple and scored a run for Ada. It was his sixth triple of the season, breaking the former mark set by Greg Dean who hit five in 1992.
Reid Samson also had a hit and scored a run for Ada.
Mace Mobly led a 10-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Zac Driggers finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Reese Ratchford finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and scored twice from the top of the Sulphur batting order.
McCurry also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Ratchford started on the bump for Sulphur but was pulled after just one inning in which he gave up one run on two hits with no walks and no strikeouts. Eathin Kennedy earned the pitching victory after tossing 5.2 innings. He struck out one, walked five and hit two batters while giving up three earned runs.
Brodie Andrews was the hard-luck loser for Ada. He struck out five and walked two in 6.2 innings. Muse struck out the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.