Last week featured rushing records and fourth-quarter rallies

This week in the GAC saw Harding break rushing records. Ouachita Baptist, the nation’s number 5 ranked team, put on a fourth-quarter rally to beat East Central. Oklahoma Baptist used a big fourth quarter to down Southern Arkansas. Southwestern just missed winning their first game of the year as they lost by a point to Arkansas Tech.
Here in Ada East Central (5-4) gave the nation’s number 6 (now No. 5) Ouachita Baptist (8-1) a good scare as ECU took a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter after never trailing in the game. It was Tigers vs Tigers, and the ECU Tigers scored the game’s first 14 points to lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Things didn’t look good for the Tigers as they were tackled on their own 1-yard line on the opening kickoff. Miles David quickly brought the crowd back to life with an 83-yard run to the Ouachita 16 where he was pushed out of bounds. ECU quarterback Kenny Hrncir covered the last 14 yards to put the Tigers up 7-0.
The ECU Tigers used a little razzle-dazzle to score their second TD. Following an Ouachita punt, the Tigers started at their own 17-yard line. Davis carried for 11 on first down to get the Tigers to their 28. What looked like a double reverse took a twist when the second runner flipped the ball to Hrncir. Hrncir found a wide-open Rayvante Embry just across midfield. The big tight end rambled down the field where the only thing between him and the goal line was an Ouachita defender who was tangled up with the East Central’s Jackson McFarlane. The Ada High graduate was blocking the Ouachita defender backward toward Texas as Embry approached. McFarlane’s awesome block ended as he turned the defender and Embry went around them and on into the endzone.
Following the kickoff, ECU got a preview of what was to happen the rest of the game. The visitors moved 65 yards in 12 plays to make the score 14-7. They ran the ball on 11 of the 12 plays with TJ Cole picking up 45 of the yards on eight carries including the last six for the score. Ouachita added a field goal before the Tigers went up 21-10 on a 3-yard Hrncir run with 0:37 left in the first half.
Ouachita received the second-half kickoff. They went 77 yards in 13 plays with Cole scoring from the 2-yard line to cut the ECU lead to 21-17. With 2:04 left in the third period Hrncir connected with Jaquan Lincoln for a 25-yard score to put ECU up 28-17.
East Central forced a three and out and the Tigers took over at their own 3-yard line after the punt. On the first down play, a pass toward the right sideline was picked off and returned for an Ouachita touchdown on the last play of the third quarter. A pass for two failed and ECU led 28-23
By now the Ouachita Tigers were running a pretty simple offense — a direct snap to Cole. Ouachita took the lead on a drive that saw Cole run five times for 49 yards and catch a pass for seven more. The drive covered 57 yards. Another failed attempt for two left ECU trailing for the first time in the game at 29-28 with 10:09 left.
On the next Ouachita series, they decided to give Cole a rest. Instead, the direct snaps went to 5-foot, 9-inch 220-pound bruiser Kendel Givens. It took Ouachita six plays to go 63 yards. Givens started the drive with a 21-yard run and ended it with a 28-yard run with 3 runs for 8 yards in between. Ouachita added the extra point kick to up their lead to 36-28 over ECU.
But the Tigers were not out of it quite yet. Behind the passing of Hrncir and the running of Davis, ECU moved from their 25-yard line to the Ouachita 23. On a 1st-and-10 play from the 23, a fumble was recovered by the Ouachita Tigers.
Cole was back in to take the direct snaps and ran for 17 yards, then six yards and then rambled 53 yards to score with 1:48 left in the game. East Central moved from their own 35 to the Ouachita 44 before an incomplete pass on fourth down gave Ouachita the ball. They ran the clock out to finish off the 42-28 win.
It would probably only take one try to guess who was named the GAC Offensive Player of the Week. Cole ended the game with four scores and 271 rushing yards on 33 attempts. It was career-high for the junior. He leads the GAC with an average of 146.7 rushing yards per game.
Givens added 108 yards on 17 carries. Between Cole and Grant, they had 379 of Ouachita’s 388 rushing yards. ECU held Ouachita to only 53 yards passing as they completed 7 of 14 passes. Ouachita had a total of 441 yards in the game.
The Tigers ran 32 times for 164 yards with Davis carrying 13 times for 99 yards.
ECU travels to Arkansas-Monticello today.
———o———
In Weatherford, Arkansas Tech (3-6) clipped the Bulldogs of Southwestern (0-9) by a 15-14 count. Southwestern was their own worst enemy as the hosts had 14 penalties for 165 yards. Nine of those penalties resulted in Tech first downs including four on third down plays.
Southwestern’s first drive ended with a fumble at the Tech 15-yard line. They went 90 yards in seven plays at the end of the first quarter to lead 7-0. Two Tech field goals made the score 7-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Southwestern had a touchdown nullified by a penalty. After the penalty, the Bulldogs were stopped at the Tech 14 and missed a field goal from there. They scored on their next possession to take a 14-6 lead into the fourth period.
The Tech offense had moved the ball well the whole game and finally scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to trail 14-12 after their try for two failed. They were aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call on SW that gave Tech a first down on the Bulldog 18-yard line. They scored three plays later.
The Wonder Boy’s defense forced a punt. The punt was muffed, and Tech was able to recover the ball. Tech started at their own 18 and had 2:59 to cover 82 yards. From their own 30-yard line a pass interception was nullified by a holding penalty giving Tech a first down on a 3rd-and-14 play. Four plays later, the Bulldogs jumped offsides on 4th-and-5 allowing Tech to extend what turned out to be the game-winning drive.
From the Southwestern 19-yard line, Jesus Zizumbo kicked a 36-yard field goal to put Tech ahead 15-14 with :08 left. It was the first time they had led all day. In addition to the game-winner, Zizumbo had field goals of 44 and 24 yards and was named the GAC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
———o———
In Durant, Southeastern (7-2) easily handled Arkansas-Monticello (4-5) 34-14. The Savage Storm scored the first 17 points of the game and took a 17-7 lead into halftime. They scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter before the Boll Weevils managed to score their second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Southeastern added a field goal to make the final score 34-14.
Southeastern was 18 of 25 passing for 197 yards. They ran for another 148 yards to give them 345 yards on the day. Monticello passed for 252 yards and ran for 129 to give them 337 total yards.
———o———
In Magnolia, Arkansas Oklahoma Baptist (6-3) downed the Southern Arkansas Muleriders (3-6) 44-40 thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback.
OBU quarterback Preston Haire threw for 273 yards with 31completions in 46 attempts and ran 14 times for 114 yards. Tyler Stuever ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Cornell had 148 yards and a touchdown on 10 pass receptions. OBU had 273 yards passing and 227 yards rushing for an even 500 total yards in the game.
Hayden Mallory was 17 of 26 for 257 yards and one touchdown passing for the Muleriders. Jariq Scales led the running attack with 21 carries for 138 yards. Micah Small led the SAU receivers with 3 catches for 95 yards including a 75-yard touchdown. SAU finished with 257 yards passing and ran for 159 yards to finish with 416 total yards.
Oklahoma Baptist trailed 24-21 at the half but tied the score at 24-24 in the third quarter with a 26-yard field goal. The tie didn’t last long as SAU freshman Demarcus Williams returned the kickoff a record-tying 100 yards. He became the fifth player in GAC history with a 100-yard return and joined a long list of players with 100-yard returns. Any kickoff returned from the endzone is recorded as a 100-yard return. He had four other kickoff returns and was named the GAC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
OBU’s touchdown with 4:07 left gave the Bison their first lead of the game and proved to be the difference.
———o———
In Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Henderson State (8-1) defeated Southern Nazarene (1-8) 34-3. Henderson State rolled to a 24-0 lead before Southern Naz hit a 46-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. In the third quarter, HSU added a 62-yard pick-6 and a 37-yard field goal. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Adam Morse led the Reddies’ offense with 264 yards passing and 66 of his team’s 170 yards rushing. HSU finished with 454 total yards. The tough HSU defense held SNU to a meager 74 rushing and 167 passing for only 241 total yards.
The defense was led by GAC Defensive Player of the Week Deldric Shields. The junior linebacker recorded six tackles including 4.5 tackles for losses of 15 yards. The HSU defense had 13 tackles for losses of 47 yards with contributions to the effort from 9 different players.
———o———
In Alva, Harding University’s (8-1) Bison must have seemed to Northwestern (1-8) like a thundering herd as they stampeded to a 73-14 victory. Harding ran for a new GAC single-game rushing record of 685 yards. They beat the old record of 566 by 119 yards. They own the GAC rushing records with at least the six highest totals for a game. They also set a new mark for touchdowns in a game with 10 and tied their GAC record of 10.9 yards per rushing attempt. They did not attempt a pass in the game.
Harding scored touchdowns on 10 of their 12 possessions. Their last possession of the first half ended with a 54-yard field goal on the last play of the half. A fumble ended a drive in the third quarter. They led 45-0 at the half and added 14 points in each of the last two quarters. Northwestern scored in the third and fourth quarters.
The Bisons had three freshmen — Jhalen Spicer, Blake Delacruz and Will Fitzhugh — all rush for more than 100 yards. Spicer had three first-half TDs and rushed for 114 of his career-high 146 yards before halftime. Delacruz added a career-high 136 rushing yards that included an 84-yard TD run in the third quarter and Fitzhugh notched 116 yards on 10 carries and a 10-yard TD.
Looking Ahead
Last week I went 5-1 in my efforts to predict GAC game scores. This moves me to 34-8 (81%) on the year. I am hoping some of my picks will be wrong and some underdogs will win this week.
East Central (5-4) at Arkansas-Monticello (4-5) — Tigers against Boll Weevils? I will take the Tigers for sure even though they are on the road.
Southern Arkansas (3-6) vs Southern Nazarene (1-8) — I will take the Arkansas team here. Even though their records are similar Southern Naz is last in the GAC in offense and next to the last in defense.
Henderson State (8-1) vs Oklahoma Baptist (6-3) — I will hope for an OBU win, but it will take an upset. Henderson State will win a close game.
Southeastern (7-2) vs Ouachita (8-1) — I wish this game were in Durant. But since it is not I will take Ouachita.
Northwestern (1-8) at Arkansas Tech (3-6) — Tech is the stronger team and will win this one.
Southwestern (0-9) at Harding (8-1) — Harding will be at home so maybe they will thrill the crowd with a pass or two. Seeing a pass or two might be more exciting than racking up over 600 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground? Harding will, uh, run away with this one.
