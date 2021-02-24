CACHE — Don’t look now, but Byng senior Kennedy Large just might be on a playoff mission.
Large exploded for a season-high 31 points to help the 15th-ranked Lady Pirates overpower Cache 56-33 in a Class 4A District Tournament road game Monday night.
The title win improved Byng to 15-2 on the year, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 8-9. The Lady Pirates will now meet the winner of a district contest between Mount St. Mary and Plainview at 6 p.m. Thursday at a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Plainview High School.
In the boys game, Cache clipped Byng 42-39. The Pirates will battle the Plainview-Mount St. Mary loser at 3 p.m. Thursday, also in Plainview.
GIRLS
Byng 56, Cache 33
Byng led just 10-7 after the first quarter — Kennedy scored all 10 of her team’s points — before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 18-9 in the second period to grab a 28-16 halftime lead.
After a back-and-forth third period, Byng’s defense limited Cache to just two points in the final frame to pull away.
“It was a good start to the playoffs,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “You could tell we hadn’t played in few weeks but thought we played really hard. We got a huge game from Ken.”
Large scored 29 of her 31 points through the first three quarters. She finished 11-of-15 from the free-throw line.
MacKenzie Kent also reached double figures with 10 points — five in the third quarter and five more in the fourth. She hit a pair of 3-pointers, Byng’s only triples of the contest.
“Mac hit some big-time shots for us to open it up,” Miller said.
Cache got nine points from Erma Muldowney and six apiece from Haley Carter and Aaliyah Young.
BOYS
Cache 42, Byng 39
The game was knotted at 28-28 after three quarters but Cache was able to out-duel the Pirates down the stretch and steal the victory.
The game was tied at 8-8 after one quarter and the home team led 20-17 at halftime.
“We did not come out with the right mindset to begin the game. We had a few careless turnovers and looked rusty,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha, whose team hadn’t played in a real game since Jan. 23. “The consequences of an almost month-long layoff from actual games, unfortunately, showed at times tonight. Our kids battled the entire game, but did not make the winning plays necessary to push us over the top.”
Byng got a team-high 13 points from Carter Colombe, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Parker Presley just missed double figures with nine points, while Dylan Reed and Cooper McCage chimed in with five points apiece.
The Bulldogs were led by Carlos Hurbin and Keegan Fink, who both scored 11 points. Hunter Tate followed with eight points and Jacob Turner finished with seven.
Cache finished a cool 9-of-24 (37.5%) from the free-throw line, while Byng made just 9-of-16 tries.
“I thought Cache outworked us at crucial moments of the game, whether it came down to an offensive rebound or 50-50 ball, they got it. Credit to them for being scrappy and hustling throughout the game,” Samaha said.
“We are now playing one-game seasons for the rest of the year,” he continued. “I believe in the character and talent of this team and I know that we can win games and push ourselves towards the area tournament.”
