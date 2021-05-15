Large comes up big for Byng

The now-retired Byng head girls basketball coach Trent Miller basically said the 2021 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball player of the Year was a no-brainer.
“I think there are a lot of really good players in our area but if you look at the season she had, there’s no question that Kennedy had a better season than anybody around here,” Miller said, trying to influence the vote.
He didn’t need to work very hard.
Large was the focal point of a Lady Pirate team that finished the 2020-21 season at 18-4 before running into a pair of Class 4A juggernauts that kept the Byng team from a state tournament appearance.
Large ended the season averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and simply couldn’t be included as one of the co-Girls Players of the Year.
“I don’t think Kennedy Large can be overlooked in anything that she did. She completely redefined herself and took a 4A basketball team and put them on the brink of making the state tournament,” Miller said.
Large was was named to the state’s two All-State teams after doing a little bit of everything for the Lady Pirates.
She shot 51.2% from the field and ended the season with 33 assists and 50 steals. Large also made 126-of-167 (75.4%) free throws.
“She wasn’t just one-dimensional. She was doing it on both ends of the floor,” Miller said. “And she never gets a break. There are times when there are two people on Kennedy all the time and she’s still just working and making plays. She was incredible.”
Miller said one of her biggest traits was making her teammates better players.
“I love my kids and who they are, but we’re not where we are without Kennedy. The success we had as a team and as individuals stemmed from her,” Miller said.
Last November, Large signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Oklahoma Baptist University.
