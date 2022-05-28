LaJeunesse out as ECU sports information director

Veteran East Central University sports information director Teri LaJeunesse told The Ada News that she no longer works for the school.
LaJeunesse said she was told by ECU officials that her “position was being eliminated.”
The Ada News reached out to ECU Interim Athletic Director Matt Cole to get some clarification on the situation, but he declined to elaborate.
“I can’t comment on ECU personnel matters,” he said.
LaJeunesse joined the East Central University athletic department in September 2012 as the Sports Information Director and was named the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications and the Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) in July 2019. She was in charge of promoting all of ECU’s sports programs.
