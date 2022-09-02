NEW LIMA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves walked right into the second round of the New Lima Tournament on Thursday.
Coach Jacob Grace’s team took advantage of 11 walks and two hit batters in a 13-0 win over Depew in a first-round contest. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to meet the Moss-Butner winner at 11:10 a.m. today in the winner’s bracket.
Vanoss scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six more in the second of the three-inning contest.
Jaycee Underwood did a little bit of everything for Vanoss. She finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored from the top of the Vanoss lineup and also recorded the pitching victory. She struck out three, walked one and allowed just one hit in three innings of work.
Hailee Brown finished 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and a run scored for the Lady Wolves and Trinity Belcher went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Faust walked three times and scored two runs for the locals, while Kira Miller walked twice and scored twice. Caidence Cross was hit by a pitch twice and also scored a run.
Emily Moore had the only Depew hit, a single with two outs in the top of the third inning.
Ryan drives in winning run for Latta
LATTA — Welcome back, Brooklyn Ryan.
Ryan hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning that drove in the winning run in Latta’s 2-1 walk-off win over Healdton Tuesday at Swanson Field.
Latta improved to 12-7 on the year and stayed unbeaten in District 2A-4 play at 10-0, while Healdton slipped to 7-9 and 4-5.
Ryan, a senior, had recently returned to the Latta lineup after rehabbing from surgery to fix a torn ACL.
Savannah Senkel led off the seventh inning for Latta with a one-out base hit. Jaycee Presley was then hit by a pitch and Paislee Anderson followed with a single of her own to load the bases for the home team.
Ryan then lined out to left field and Senkel tagged up and scored on a head-first slide to give Latta the exciting win.
Laraby Jennings had the hot bat for the Lady Panthers. She led a 12-hit LHS attack, going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Senkel and Anderson both had two hits each.
Jennings was also the winning pitch for Latta. She struck out six, walked three and allowed just three hits and one earned run in a complete-game gem.
Ramsey Webb, Bella Spellman and Hannah Hoggard all had hits for Healdton.
Latta plays host Tushka at 10 a.m. and Silo at 11:20 a.m. in a pair of pool-play games today at the 2022 Tushka Fall Classic. The tournament continues Saturday with the championship round beginning at 11 a.m. and the title contest set for 3 p.m.
