STONEWALL — Senior Eryn Khoury had four hits to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves soar past Stonewall 9-1 in a Thursday night road game.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad improved to 14-12 on the year, while Stonewall slipped to 7-18.
Vanoss is back in action at Stuart on Monday while the Lady Longhorns are set to make a road trip to Moss on Monday.
Vanoss 9, Stonewall 1
The Lady Wolves led 9-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before Stonewall pushed across a run to spoil the shutout.
Khoury finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 10-hit VHS attack.
Katrina Dupree and Kira Miller both had two hits apiece for the visitors. Dupree finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Maggie Stone and Jaxie Newby had the other Vanoss hits.
Freshman hurler Savannah Delozier was strong in the circle for the Lady Wolves. She struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit — a double by Lily Wyche to lead off the bottom of the first inning — and one earned run in five innings of work.
Allen absorbs a pair of one-run losses
ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs dropped a pair of tough one-run games Thursday at the Coalgate Festival.
The Lady Mustangs fell to Coalgate 8-7 in the opener before coming up short against Tishomingo by a slim 7-6 count.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s club has now lost four straight and dropped to 15-13 on the year. Coalgate, under the direction of coach Matt Benedict, improved to 18-10 and Tishomingo improved to 16-15.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to pay at Roff on Monday.
Coalgate 8, Allen 7
Allen trailed 8-5 heading into the top of the seventh inning before attempting a comeback.
Kaylee Davis led off the inning with a base hit and Cherish Woodward walked. A nice bunt that went for a single by Tresley Mowdy loaded the bases.
Andi Winningham followed with a base hit to center field that pushed across two runs and trimmed the Allen deficit to 8-7.
Later in the inning, Allen had runners at first and third with two outs following a base hit by Lily Matthews but couldn’t get another runner home.
The Lady Mustangs piled up 12 hits in the contest, led by Davis who finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Laden finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored as the team’s leadoff hitter.
Cherish Woodward went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored for Allen.
Coalgate got three hits from both Macey Delozier and Neveah Parker. Delozier finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Parker ended up 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jocelynne Lambert went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored for the Lady Wildcats.
Parker was the winning pitcher for Coalgate. She struck out six, walked three and hit a pair of batters in a complete-game outing.
Tishomingo 7, Allen 6
Allen led 6-3 before the Lady Indians rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth and final inning due to the time limit.
Three Allen players finished with two hits apiece.
Ava Laden finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Kayla Nickell went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored; and Kryslyn Stephens finished 2-for-3.
Kaylee Davis ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs for the Lady Mustangs.
Tishomingo compiled nine total hits, led by Emily Austin who went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. E Cabaniss finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored for the Lady Indians.
Keilee Maxey went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kimner Collins was the winning pitcher for Tish. She struck out three, walked one and allowed just three earned runs in five innings.
Asher Lady Indians defend home field
ASHER — The Asher Lady Indians didn’t allow a run in a pair of shutout victories Thursday at their own festival.
Coach Tari Dubler’s squad pounded Paoli 13-0 in the opener before knocking off New Lima 3-0 in the nightcap.
Asher, ranked No. 16 in Class B, improved to 15-8 on the year. Paoli remained winless at 0-11 and the Falconettes left town at 10-11.
The Lady Indians travel to Allen in a battle of local teams next Tuesday.
Asher 13, Paoli 0
Asher wasted little time taking control, erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Indians then scored five more runs in the second frame in a game that lasted just two and a half innings.
The Lady Indians had just two hits in the contest but took advantage of eight walks and seven hit batters.
Cadence Leba finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Payton Leba went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Both Preslee Taylor and Kailey Trump scored two runs for the hosts.
Magi Melton struck out five of the eight batters she faced and Lacibeth Whittle struck out two of the three Lady Pugs hitters she faced in relief.
Asher 3, New Lima 0
Melton was again solid in the circle for the Lady Indians. She struck out one, worked around four walks and allowed just one base hit in five innings of work.
Lacibeth Whittle’s two-out, two RBI single in the bottom of the second provided all the run support Melton would need.
Alexis Johnston led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double and later scored on one of four New Lima errors in the contest. Johnston had two of just three AHS hits in the contest.
