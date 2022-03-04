OKLAHOMA CITY — Anything that could go wrong, pretty much did go wrong for the fifth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves during their first-round battle with No. 3 Seiling Thursday morning during the first round of the Class A State Tournament inside the Jim Norick Arena.
Everything seemed to go just about right for the talented Lady Wildcats, who overwhelmed the Lady Wolves en route to a convincing 62-32 victory.
Seiling marches on to the semifinals with a 25-4 record, while Vanoss — which had won nine of its last 10 games entering the state tournament — saw its season come to an end at 22-4. The only loss in that season-ending stretch was a 61-39 setback to Class 2A No. 3 Dale in a Feb. 8 road contest.
Vanoss committed 30 turnovers in the game and had five before making a field goal.
The Lady Wolves compiled 11 turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind 23-5 to start the game.
By halftime, Vanoss trailed 40-12 after Seiling outscored the locals 25-7 in the second period. Coach Jonathon Hurt’s squad entered the break with 22 turnovers.
And to make matters worse, starters Avery Ellis and Caidence Cross both had four fouls before halftime.
Oh, and Vanoss finished 2-of-10 from the free-throw line while the Lady Wildcats sank 13-of-20 from the stripe.
Seiling buried 7-of-19 3-pointers during the first two frames led by sharpshooting sophomores Braci Nyberg and Kenly Gore. The two combined for all seven first-half makes from beyond the arc.
The Lady Wildcats started the third period on a 7-0 run and after a free throw by Isabella Hammons at the 5:59 mark, Seiling had built its biggest lead of the game at 47-12.
Nyberg paced the powerful SHS offense with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Gore buried 5-of-7 3-point attempts on the way to 21 points for the Lady Wildcats Gore just missed a double-double after snatching nine steals in the contest and also had four assists. Nyberg added five takeaways of her own. Seiling finished with 23 total steals.
Aryahna Whetstone also reached double figures with 12 points. Emalee Shook had a team-best six rebounds for Seiling.
Alexus Belcher and Madi Faust each scored nine points to pace the Lady Wolves. Faust also had a game-high seven rebounds.
Maddi Danbsy followed with seven state-tournament points. Belcher and Dansby hit the only Vanoss 3-pointers in just seven total attempts.
The young VHS club loses two seniors — Dansby and Belcher.
———o———
By The Numbers
Thursday, March 3
CLASS A STATE
At Jim Norick Arena
First Round
Seiling 62, Vanoss 32
SEILING 15 25 18 4 — 62
VANOSS 5 7 11 9 — 32
SEILING: Braci Nyberg 8-17, 3-3, 23; Kenly Gore 6-11, 4-4, 21; Aryahna Whetstone 5-7, 2-4, 12; Alli Hedges 1-2, 0-0, 2; Keirstin Biggs 0-3, 1-2, 1; Tegan Hamar 0-4, 1-2, 1; Rainie Nelson 0-0, 1-2, 1; Isabella Hammons 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 20-52, 13-20, 62.
VANOSS: Alexus Belcher 4-7, 0-0, 9; Madi Faust 4-8, 1-3, 9; Maddi Dansby 3-6, 0-0, 7; Avery Ellis 2-6, 0-0, 4; Riley Reed 1-2, 1-2, 3. Totals: 14-36, 2-10, 32.
Turnovers: Seiling 12, Vanoss 30.
Steals: Seiling 23 (Gore 9); Vanoss 7 (Dansby 2).
Rebounds: Seiling 30 (Emalee Shook 6); Vanoss 30 (Faust 7, Ellis 5).
3-point goals: Seiling 9-26 (Nyberg 4-10, Gore 5-7); Vanoss 2-7 (A. Belcher 1-2, Dansby 1-2).
Fouled out: Ellis (V).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.