CANEY — Maci Gaylor hit a sacrifice in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tupelo Lady Tigers a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over Ada Thursday in the first round of the loaded 19-team Caney Tournament.
The Lady Tigers then fell to powerhouse Bennington 11-2 later Thursday in a winner’s bracket contest.
Tupelo, ranked No. 10 in Class A, entered into Friday’s action at 12-10. Bennington, No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 21-2 on the season.
Ada dropped into the loser’s bracket at 2-15.
In other action involving local teams in Caney, Class 3A No. 10 Hartshorne defeated Roff 13-5, and Class 2A No. 7 Stuart tripped Stonewall 6-1.
The tournament continued Friday and wraps up today with the championship contest scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Tupelo 7, Ada 6
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with no outs.
Raylee Jones walked to lead off the inning and Ava Sliger followed with a double to left field. Ada then walked Kylee Watson to load the sacks before Gaylor hit a fly ball to Bradi Odom and Jones raced home on the play to end the game.
The Lady Cougars trailed 6-4 before tying the game with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ada got singles by Rylynn Truett and Ariana Munoz before Jakobi Williams hit a run-scoring base hit to get the Lady Cougars within 6-5.
Addie Hill’s RBI single with two outs knotted the score.
Ada out-hit Tupelo 14-8. Amaya Frizell led the AHS attack, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Leadoff hitter Abbey Strong finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Munoz went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Hill finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Williams also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Lady Cougars and Truett ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Watson led Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Gaylor went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bella Neal finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Bennington 11, Tupelo 2
Carly Russell hit two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Lady Bears at the plate.
Bennington finished with 13 hits, while Tupelo managed just four in the four-inning contest. The Lady Bears led 6-2 before scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Cheyenne Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the winners, while Kayden Blackburn ripped a triple and drove in two runs.
Hartshorne 13, Roff 5
Roff (15-10), ranked No. 3 in Class A, scored single runs in the first and second innings to take an early 2-0 lead.
The Lady Miners rallied with five runs in the third inning and pulled away with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh.
Chloe Eldred led a nine-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Lillie McDonald went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Shelby Ensey finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Addi Sheppard went 1-for-1 and scored twice for the Lady Tigers. Payton Owens, Danleigh Harris, Maddie Adair and Kailyn Gore also had base hits for the locals.
Railey Spears led a 16-hit Hartshorne barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Britton Barone went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Landri Sirmans finished 2-fo-r4 with a walk and two runs scored. Courtnee Sensibaugh finished 1-for-2 with two free passes, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Miners.
Hartshorne was able to take advantage of 10 total walks in the contest and two Roff errors.
Stuart 6, Stonewall 1
Stonewall (15-12) managed just four hits and committed four errors in the loss to the Lady Hornets (24-8).
Brittany Littlefield blasted a home run to lead off the top of the second that tied the score at 1-1 but the Lady Longhorns failed to score again. Lilly Wyche went 2-for-3 for Stonewall and L Humphers had the other SHS hit.
Addisyn Dalton led an 11-hit Stuart offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Stuart leadoff hitter Geralyn Haney went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Haili Igou finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Braelyn Blasengame finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jadyn Dalton had a pair of singles for the Lady Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.