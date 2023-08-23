TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers wrapped up the championship of their own tournament with an 8-0 win over local foe Konawa in Saturday’s title game.
The Lady Tigers had advanced to the title game of the 2023 Tupelo Fast Pitch Tournament with an 8-0 win over Buffalo Valley.
Konawa made an impressive run to the championship contest. After suffering a 5-4 first-round loss to Stonewall, the Lady Tigers won four straight games before running out of steam against Tupelo. The Lady Tigers defeated Vanoss 3-1, downed Stonewall 7-4 and tripped up Buffalo Valley 5-3.
Tupelo, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 8-0 on the year heading into a Tuesday road trip to Maud. Konawa improved to 5-5 with a 10-2 home victory over Stonewall on Monday after starting the season with four consecutive losses.
Tupelo is part of the inaugural Pontotoc County Invitational, hosted by Roff, Ada, Latta and Vanoss that begins Thursday and Konawa meets Allen at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2023 Asher Fast Pitch Tournament.
Tupelo 8, Konawa 0
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger turned in another masterpiece from the circle. She struck out nine of the 16 batters she faced with no walks while allowing just one hit in the five-inning shutout.
Senior Jaycee Stringer led a 13-hit THS offensive attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Ava Sliger went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Maci Gaylor finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Lainee Wafford also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Kayle Watson ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Konawa’s lone hit in the game came from Racee Ortiz, who singled to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Lydia Gee absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out two and didn’t walk any in 4.2 innings.
Tupelo 8, Buffalo Valley 0
Sliger was impressive again from the circle. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings. Sliger also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a two-run homer. Sophomore sister Liz Sliger finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers.
Marley Crites went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Jaycee Stringer ended up 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in Tupelo’s 11-hit attack.
Buffalo Valley’s two hits came from Raelea Johnson and Cady Myers.
Adi Wright was the losing pitcher for the Lady Buffs. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in 3.2 innings.
Konawa pulls away from StonewallThe Lady Tigers bounced back from the championship loss with a 10-2 home win over Stonewall on Monday
Konawa scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the game open.
Jayden Coats led an 11-hit KHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Kenley Sandlin went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Abby Brimm finished -for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Laila Wroolie also went 2-for-3 for the hosts with two RBIs and a run scored. Racee Ortiz finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Lydia Gee earned the pitching win. She struck out three, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings of work.
Lily Wyche had a hot bat for Stonewall. She went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. Madi Davis and Faith Ross had the only other SHS hits.
Sierra Lumbert absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out two, walked one and hit a batter in four innings.
