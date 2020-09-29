TUPELO — No. 18 Tupelo outscored three Class B District Tournament foes by a combined 34-2 and rolled to the title at home Friday afternoon.
Tupelo blanked Wapanucka 12-0 in the opener before sweeping by Coleman by scores of 12-2 and 10-0.
The Lady Tigers improved to 15-7 on the year and travel to a tough Class B Regional Tournament in Roff Thursday that includes the host seven-ranked Lady Tigers, No. 9 Lookeba-Sickles and a tough Asher club.
“Considering what this group has been through, that’s a big accomplishment,” Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines aid via social media. “It used to be a foregone conclusion that the Tupelo softball and baseball teams would be in regionals, and I’m pretty sure we just brought that tradition back again.”
Game 1
Tupelo 10, Wapanucka 0
Ava Sliger and Maci Gaylor combined for the two-hit shutout in a game that lasted just three innings. Sliger struck out four in two innings, while Gaylor recorded a strikeout in one inning of relief. Neither pitcher gave up a walk.
Josie Fortner paced a nine-hit THS offense, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Sliger helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Gaylor finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hailey Gibson went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kylee Watson went 1-for-1 with two runs scored, and Shaylyn McCollum drove in a run and scored a run.
Game 2
Tupelo 12, Coleman 2
Ava Sliger was again impressive from the circle for Tupelo. She struck out four, walked none and allowed two hits and two unearned runs in four innings.
Josie Fortner again had a hot bat for the Lady Tigers, She finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kylee Watson went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Shayln McCollum ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Tupelo batting order.
Kaylea Palmer went 1-for-1 with a double, walk, two RBIs and three runs scored and Sliger finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Game 3
Tupelo 10, Coleman 0
THS ace Ava Sliger notched a no-hitter in this contest. She struck out six and walked one batter in the four-inning gem.
The Lady Tigers piled up 10 hits in the contest. Leadoff hitter Shaylyn McCollum went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Josie Fortner had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Breonna D’Aguanno and Sliger both cracked doubles for the Lady Tigers. Sliger added two RBIs and a run scored.
Lady Wolves stop Stonewall in Class A
VANOSS — Riley Reed did a little bit of everything to help host and 15th-ranked Vanoss defeat upset-minded Stonewall 8-4 in a Class A District championship game Friday afternoon.
Reed struck out 12, walked two, hit a batter and gave up two earned runs in seven innings to earn the pitching win. Reed finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored to help her own cause.
Reed had plenty of help from her friends.
Jaycee Underwood finished 3-fro-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored during an 11-hit VHS attack, while Brinn Brassfield finished 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored. Maddie Danby went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored from the top of the Vanoss lineup.
Abbi Snow had the only other Vanoss hit, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Kaylee Ford led Stonewall at the plate, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Lyndi Humphers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Meghan Sliger knocked in two runs for the Lady Longhorns, who finished the season with a 10-13 record.
Coach Jonathon Hurt and company will make the 117-mile trip to Morrison Thursday to compete in a Class A Regional Tournament. The Lady Wolves will meet Ringwood in a first-round matchup.
Latta pops Purcell on road trip
Latta’s lethal pitching 1-2 punch of Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders allowed a combined three hits in the Lady Panthers 8-1 road win over Purcell last week.
Batterton struck out nine, walked one, allowed two hits and no runs in five innings of work, while Sanders had two strikeouts and allowed just one hit over the final two frames.
The Lady Panthers collected eight hits in the game, let by Camryn Jessee who finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Batterton helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Laraby Jennings ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Sanders finished 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Jaycie Prine drove in a run.
Karson Jennings had two of Purcell’s three hits, going 2-for-3 with a double. Hannah Buchanan had the other Lady Dragon’s hit. Brook Fleming was the losing pitcher. She struck out one, walked three, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs in four innings.
The Lady Panthers, now 27-5 on the year, traveled to Sulphur on Monday and will host a four-team regional tournament beginning Thursday.
Asher rolls to Class B District title
ASHER — The Asher Lady Indians surrendered just one run in a trio of Class B District Tournament games at home on Friday.
The Lady Indians defeated Paolo 8-0 in the title game. Earlier in the day, Asher blanked Macomb 12-0 and rolled past the Lady Pugs 11-1.
Championship
Asher 8, Paoli 0
Makinzie Odell tossed the shutout and Alexis Francis spearheaded an eight-hit offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Madilynn Larman slapped a pair of triples for the Lady Indians, while Payton Leba and Kayla Easter both had two base hits apiece.
Asher scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second.
Winner’s Bracket
Asher 11, Paoli 1
Makinzie Odell again earned the pitching victory. She struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one Paoli hit.
Madilyn Larman led 10-hit AHS offense, going 3-fro-3 with a triple and two doubles. Odell and Kaythryn Dixson had two hits apiece, while Alexis Francis, Payton Leba and Kayla Easter each had a single.
Asher jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
The Lady Indians travel to Roff for a Class B Regional Tournament beginning Thursday. Asher will face local foe Tupelo at 2 p.m. on a first-round matchup.
