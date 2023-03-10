Lady Tigers rally past Varnum

ROFF — The Roff High School softball team erased a 4-1 deficit to Varnum in impressive fashion and rallied past the Lady Whippets for a 10-4 victory at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-1 on the year and are scheduled to head to Tupelo at 12:30 p.m. today, weather permitting. Coach Jaden Reed’s team then travels to the Broken Bow Festival on Monday and will play Panama at 2 p.m. and Valliant at 3 p.m. at Valliant High School.
Roff scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to get within 4-3 before pushing across seven runs in the sixth inning to surge to the victory.
Brianna Bess slugged a grand slam during the big RHS sixth inning.
Shelby Ensey finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in a 12-hit RHS offense. Trinity Bacon went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
Sophie Eldred and Chloe Edred also had two hits each. Sophie finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Keela Scott ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Briana Britt walked twice and scored for the home team.
Kiowa holds off Tupelo
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers couldn’t overcome five errors in a tough 9-6 loss to Kiowa at home Tuesday night.
Coach Dustin Romines’ bunch fell to 1-1. It was the season-opener for the Cowgirls. Tupelo is scheduled to host local rival Roff at 12:30 p.m. today as part of the Tupelo Festival. Roff plays Tushka at 2 p.m. and Tupelo will battle Tushka at 3:30 p.m.
Kiowa erupted for five runs in the top of the second inning to snap a 1-1 tie and go on top 6-1. The Lady Tigers got four of those runs back in the bottom of the third to get within 6-5.
Kiowa outscored Tupelo 3-1 over the final four innings.
Kylee Watson blasted two solo home runs for the Lady Tigers.
Marley Crites finished 3-for-3 with a run scored in a 14-hit THS offense. Maci Gaylor and Carli Cox had two hits apiece, including a double, and scored one run.
Raylee Jones drove in a pair of runs for Tupelo.
Reagan Dominic finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for Kiowa. Paige Igou also blasted a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times for the Cowgirls. Alison Wolfenbarger finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
