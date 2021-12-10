Lady Tigers hold off Elmore City

KONAWA — The Konawa Lady Tigers used a big offensive outburst in the second period but then had to hang on in the end for a 44-42 win over Elmore City-Pernell at home Tuesday night.
Konawa improved to 1-1, while Elmore City fell to 0-2.
The Lady Tigers are competing in the Comet Classic 2021 this weekend in Velma. Other teams in that tournament include Davis, the Kingston JV, Wayne, Empire, Thackerville, Walters and the host Velma-Alma Lady Comets.
Elmore City led 8-5 after the first quarter before Konawa turned things around with a 20-8 surge in the second quarter to grab a 25-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Badgers closed the gap to 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 11 points apiece over the final eight minutes.
Junior Kristen Johnson paced the KHS offense with 14 points, while another junior, Skylar Reavis, followed with 11. Freshman Lydia Gee also reached double figures with 10 points.
Elmore City got 13 points from Kynlee Patterson and 12 more from Trinity Taylor.
The Lady Badgers struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 8-of-21 tries. Konawa sank 9-of-12 tries.
Sasakwa girls
bury Bowlegs
SEMINOLE — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings bounced back from a tough first-round loss to Earlsboro in a big way Wednesday night at the 2021 Little River Conference Tournament in Seminole.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s club tossed a first-quarter shutout and rolled past Bowlegs 58-13 in the elimination game.
Sasakwa improved to 3-1 on the year, while Bowlegs fell to 0-4. The Lady Vikings face Moss at 5 p.m. tonight in consolation play.
“We were able to get back on track after the tough loss to Earlsboro,” Wolfe said. “The girls were solid on both ends of the floor.”
Sasakwa bolted to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and extended it to 36-7 by halftime. A 10-2 run in the third quarter saw the SHS lead grow to 46-9.
Junior Alina Rangel led the Sasakwa offense with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Emileigh Palmer added 18 points for the Lady Vikings. She hit one 3-point shot.
