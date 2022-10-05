TUPELO — The Tupelo High School softball team huffed and puffed and finally blew the door blocking them from the state tournament down.
There’s been a lot of huffing and puffing over the last decade, but that dad gum door came crashing down during the Class B Regional Tournament held last week at Tupelo.
Coach Dustin Romines’ seventh-ranked squad shut out No. 12 Mountain View-Gotebo 4-0 in the regional championship game and is headed to this week’s Class B State Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Tupelo advances with a 27-6 record, while the Gotebo bunch is done at 27-10.
“I’m extremely proud of this group and the way they have come together as a team,” Romines told The Ada News. “They deserve this opportunity. We’ve been knocking on the door the last couple of years but it’s the first time we’ve been to the fastpitch state tourney in 10 years.”
The Lady Tigers will square off with No. 2 Buffalo Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Other first-round contests include No. 3 Stuart versus No. 6 Kiowa at 11 a.m.; No. 4 Moss versus No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles at 1:30 p.m. and No. 1 Turner versus No. 8 Whitesboro at 6:30 p.m.
Tupelo posted three regional tournament shutouts en route to the title. The Lady Tigers beat No. 13 Grandfield 7-0 and Mountain View-Gotebo 6-0 during Day 1 action.
Now, the state wait is finally over.
“The girls came into this season hungrier than ever,” Romines said. “Our pitching and defense put three outstanding games together and offensively we got big hits and executed when we needed to. It was a total team effort, with everyone contributing at different times.”
Championship
Tupelo 4, Gotebo 0
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger was stellar throughout the regional. In the title game, she struck out 11, walked none and allowed just one hit — a two-out, infield single by Presley Eastwood — in a complete-game masterpiece.
In three regional games, Sliger recorded 31 strikeouts with no walks in Tupelo’s three shutout victories.
The Lady Tigers scored their first run in the bottom of the second inning.
Sophomore Marley Crites led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kylee Watson and scored on an infield hit by Liz Sliger that put the Lady Tigers on top 1-0.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, junior Jaycee Stringer reached on a bunt single and scored on back-to-back Gotebo errors to push the THS lead to 2-0.
Tupelo junior Maci Gaylor cracked a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give her team its four-run cushion.
Stringer, Gaylor and Bailey Battles all had two hits each in an eight-hit THS offense. Stringer finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, Battles went 2-for-3 with a double and Gaylor went 2-for-4.
Kynlee Holsted was the losing pitcher for Mountain View-Gotebo. She struck out six, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
