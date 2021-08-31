Lady Tigers ease past Cyril for title

ROFF — Cyril sent the Roff Lady Tigers to the loser’s bracket of their own tournament with a 2-0 win. But Roff won the matchup when it mattered the most.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s team battled back to the finals and edged Cyril 5-4 to claim the championship of the 2021 Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 10-2 on the season, while the Lady Pirates dipped to 8-4.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s team traveled to Tupelo on Monday and hosts Sasakwa at 5:30 p.m. today.
Championship
Roff 5, Cyril 4
Cyril’s Jaycee Schaffer blasted a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning before Roff was able to close the door.
Roff ace Danleigh Harris turned in a gutsy complete-game effort for Roff. She struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and gave up three earned runs. Schaffer was also tough in defeat for Cyril. She struck out seven, walked one and also allowed three earned runs.
Harris helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Payton Owens finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kailyn Gore went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Maddie Adair doubled, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Schaffer helped her own cause, too. She finished 2-for-4 with the home run, a double and four RBIs. Kyanna Wilson went 2-fo-r3, while Payne Miller finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Winner’s Bracket
Cyril 2, Roff 0
This time Cyril ace Jaycee Schaffer got the best of the Lady Tigers and pitcher Danleigh Harris. Schaffer struck out four, walked two and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in six innings. Harris ended up with three strikeouts and no walks, while allowed five hits and only one earned run.
Payton Owens and Maddie Adair had Roff’s lone hits. Cyril’s four hits came from four different players.
Makenzie Rhodes hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and Payne Miller was hit by a pitch with two outs in the top of the second inning and later scored on a Roff error.
