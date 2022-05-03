ROFF — The third-ranked Roff Lady Tigers trailed 4-2 after the first inning of their matchup with Hammon in the consolation championship contest of the Class A Regional Tournament last Thursday at Tiger Field.
However, Hammon didn’t score again in the Lady Tigers’ 8-4 comeback win that earned them a trip to today’s Class A State Tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s squad improved to 23-13 on the year and will face No. 7 Turner at 10 a.m. today in a first-round matchup. A win in that contest would earn Roff a semifinal spot against the winner of a matchup between No. 2 Whitesboro and No.12 Kiowa at 1 p.m. The Class A State championship contest is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Hammon, who defeated Roff 6-5 in an earlier regional tournament game, is done at 9-15.
Consolation Championship
Roff 8, Hammon 4
Maddie Adair’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the first inning gave Roff a short-lived 2-0 lead.
Mariah Espinosa drove in two runs for the Lady Warriors with a singe and Justice Espinosa followed by blasting a two-out, two-run homer over the left-field fence to put Hammon ahead 4-2.
Roff scored four times in the top of the third to take the lead for good. Consecutive RBI singles by Chloe Eldred, Kailyn Gore and Adair highlighted that big inning. Danleigh Harris also doubled in that frame and Lillie McDonald pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly.
Peyton Owens led off the fourth inning with a solo home run and Gore forced in the final RHS run of the game with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth.
Adair led a 14-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Owens and Camden Simon both finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Harris also had two hits and scored a run, while Gore went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Kendra Kirk also went 2-for-4 for the home team and Chloe Eldred finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Walker led the Lady Warriors at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Becklay finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Mariah Espinosa and Justice Espinosa both drove in two runs for the visitors, who had nine total hits.
