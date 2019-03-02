Lady Tigers defeat Am-Po

SHAWNEE — Amber-Pocasset girls basketball coach Bo Thomason said he and his girls wanted another shot at Konawa during the Class 2A Area Tournament.
Be careful what you ask for.
No. 11 Konawa held the 11th-ranked Lady Panthers to 14 first-half points and absorbed a late Am-Pocasset comeback bid in a 58-46 win Friday afternoon during consolation play at Shawnee High School.
Konawa (22-5) will play the loser of Friday night’s late championship game between No. 3 Hartshorne and No. 5 Latta at 6:30 p.m. tonight, back in Shawnee.
Am-Po, who lost both of its playoff games to the Lady Tigers, is done at 23-7.
“It was big to get off to a quick start,” said Konawa head coach Ray Ardery, who saw his team take leads of 16-4 and 28-11. “Overall, it was a great win against a great team. We look forward to the opportunity to punch our ticket tomorrow.”
Konawa’s Kayden King had six points during a 10-3 run to start the second quarter. Her jumper on an inbounds play put the Lady Tigers on to 28-11 at the 2:07 mark of the frame.
The Lady Tigers led 30-14 at halftime.
Konawa kept Am-Po at bay to start the third quarter and grabbed a 42-24 lead after two free throws by Frankie Soar at the 3:22 mark.
The Lady Panthers weren’t quite ready top go away.
Am-Po used a 10-2 run to end the third quarter, capped by a late 3-pointer from Taygan Graham that got the Lady Panthers within 44-34 heading to the final eight minutes.
Amber-Pocasset scored six straight and after Maddie Boswell made 3-of-4 free shots, the Konawa lead had dwindled to 48-43 with 2:45 left.
“We knew Am-Po wasn’t going to let up,” Ardery said. “They are one of those teams that are going to fight until the end. And we had a couple of mental errors during that stretch that made it closer than it should have been.”
King followed the Boswell free throws with a fast-break bucket and Soar drained a 16-foot jumper to push the Konawa lead to 52-43with 1:54 remaining.
Charlene Galimba hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute to help the Lady Tigers ice the game. Galimba battled some foul trouble in the contest but still finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists. She sank 8-of-9 free shots.
King led Konawa with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. She was 8-of-13 from the field. Kayla Hill hit 8-of-12 shots and scored 16 for the Lady Tigers.
Charlyee Ortiz contributed seven points and three rebounds, while Soar scored five points to go with six boards.
Caton Muncy led the way for Am-Po with 12 points and eight rebounds. Caleigh Jeffries added 11 points off the bench.
Both teams finished with 17 turnovers each. Konawa hit 15-of-18 free throws total, while Am-Po hit 14-of-18 attempts.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, March 1
CLASS 2A AREA
At Shawnee High School
Loser’s Bracket
Konawa 58, Amber-Pocasset 46
AM-PO 8 6 20 12 — 46
KONAWA 18 12 14 14 — 58
AM-PO: Caton Muncy 4-9, 4-5, 12; Caleigh Jeffries 4-5, 1-1, 11; Jacie White 2-5, 3-4, 8; Devnynn Harris 2-7, 2-2, 6; Maddie Boswell 1-6, 3-4, 5; Taygan Graham 1-4, 1-2, 4. Totals: 14-39, 14-18, 46.
KONAWA: Kayden King 8-13, 2-2, 18; Kayla Hill 8-11, 0-1, 16; Charlene Galimba 2-2, 8-9, 12; Charlyee Ortiz 1-3, 2-2, 7; Frankie Soar 1-4, 3-5, 5. Totals: 21-38, 15-18, 58.
Turnovers: Am-Po 17, Konawa 17.
Steals: Am-Po 11 (Four with 2); Konawa 10 (Galimba 5).
Rebounds: Am-Po 21 (Muncy 8); Konawa 28 (Galimba 8, Soar 6).
3-point goals: Am-Po 4-9 (Jeffries 2-2, White 1-1, Graham 1-4); Konawa 1-4 (C. Ortiz 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
