BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates scored five unanswered runs and rallied past McAlester 6-2 in Thursday’s final game of the 2019 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic at Bobby Johns Field.
The Ada Lady Cougars nearly pulled off a comeback of their own before McAlester held on for a 5-4 win in earlier action. Ada opened its tournament schedule with a 10-2 loss to unbeaten Tecumseh.
In Thursday’s games at Latta, Seminole defeated the Byng JV 14-2, Latta defeated Seminole 8-1, Prague blanked the Byng JV 12-0 and Latta edged Prague 1-0.
Today’s championship round begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Hill in Ada. The championship contest is set for 12:15 p.m.
Byng 6, McAlester 2
McAlester starting pitcher Sarah Goostree lasted just two batters before head coach Kelleya Cox decided to turn to ace Kate Faber, who had already pitched six strong innings against Ada in the previous game, after McKinley Feazle and Trenity Miller both reached on infield hits.
Krosby Clinton poked an RBI single to right field to put Byng (3-1) on top 1-0, and Kennedy Large drew a walk to load the bases. Faber got out of that jam by striking out two of the next three batters she faced to end that BHS threat.
McAlester answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Allison Bond before another run scored on one of three Byng errors in the frame. Feazle, Byng’s starting pitcher, got a strikeout and a groundout to prevent any further damage and leave the Lady Buffaloes with a 2-1 lead.
Singles by Miller, Clinton and Large to start the top half of the third and an MHS miscue led to a pair of Byng runs that put the hosts ahead 3-2.
Feazle led off the top of the fourth inning with a double and raced home on an RBI single by Miller. Following a groundout and a passed ball, Miller stole home to put Byng on top 5-2.
Addison McGill, who pitched three scoreless innings to end the game, added an insurance run in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly. McGill struck out five during her relief stint, including four in a row during one stretch.
Feazle and Miller both had three hits and scored two runs apiece to pace a 10-hit BHS offense. Clinton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lady Pirates.
McAlester, now 2-2, managed just two hits in the game.
McAlester 5, Ada 4
Hurler Kate Faber was rolling right along on the mound for the Lady Buffaloes before head coach Kelleya Cox sent Alanna Aranda to pitch with McAlester on top 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Cougars then took advantage of an error and three consecutive walks to force in a run and get within 5-1.
Faber returned to the pitcher’s circle and was greeted by an RBI single from Amaya Frizell that trimmed the AHS deficit to 5-2.
Katey Read was then hit by a pitch to force in another run scored on a wild pitch to get Ada within 5-4.
Faber finally shut the door in impressive fashion, striking out six consecutive batters to end the game. Faber finished with 13 strikeouts and only one walk while surrendering just three Ada hits.
Alyssa Colungo was solid in defeat for Ada, now 2-2, with four strikeouts, and three walks while scattering four hits.
Tecumseh 10, Ada 2
The Lady Savages, 4-0 on the year, scored two runs in the first inning and erupted for five more in the second to build an early 7-0 lead.
Ada spoiled a THS shutout with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Amaya Frizell led off with a double and scored on an RBI double by Katey Read. Torri Bray followed with an RBI single that cut the Ada deficit to 9-2.
Read and Bray both had two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars. Kinsley Goza and Alyssa Colungo had the other AHS hits.
Katlyn Fleming finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Tecumseh. Lauren Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ayzia Shirey finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs from the top of the THS batting order.
Latta 1, Prague 0
Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders combined for a three-hit shutout as host Latta edged Prague 1-0 at Swanson Field.
Batterton worked 5.1 innings and surrendered just two hits and one walk, while striking out seven. Sanders pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed only one hit and no walks while recording three strikeouts.
The only run of the contest came in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly by Brylea Russell.
Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a double from the plate while Tawni Wood (1-for-1), Cheyenne Adair (1-for-2), Hailey Baber (1-for-3) and Triniti Cotanny (1-for-3) accounted for the other Latta hits.
Prague hurler Beth Denney was solid in defeat. She struck out one, didn’t walk a batter and scattered six LHS hits. She also finished 1-for-3 with a triple. Demi Manning went 1-for-3 with a double for the Lady Red Devils.
