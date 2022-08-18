Lady Pirates surge past Mount St. Mary

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng Lady Pirates broke open a close game with an eight-run outburst in the top of the third inning and climbed over Mount St. Mary 15-1 in a Tuesday night road game.
Byng made its way back to .500 at 4-4 on the year, while the Lady Rockets dropped to 0-2.
The Lady Pirates piled up 14 hits in the contest, including seven doubles.
McKenzie Alford led the way, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Hailey Alexander finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Alona Cooper Rochovitz also smacked a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice from the top of the Byng lineup.
Joelee Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brayliegh Stephens ended up 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Chloe Gaines went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors.
Hannah Wort was the winning pitcher. She struck out five, walked three and allied just one earned run and three hits in four innings.
Byng hosts Idabel at 5 p.m. tonight and Sasakwa at 5 p.m. Friday.
