BYNG — The Byng High School softball team used a seven-run surge in the bottom of the fourth inning and held off McLoud in the end during a 12-8 victory over the Lady Redskins at home Tuesday evening.
The Lady Pirates improved to 2-0 on the young season, while McLoud sank to 0-3. Coach Markus Carr’s club heads to the Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall today and will face Whitesboro at 3:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Byng strung together seven singles and an RBI double by Hannah Wort during the fourth-inning outburst. Paige Ridgeway, McKenzie Alford, and Aubrey Pope all had run-scoring hits in the frame.
The Lady Pirates collected 17 total hits in the contest, led by Alford, who finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Leigh Ridgeway also had three hits and drove in a run and scored a run.
Torri Gustin finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Hailey Alexander ended up 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the home team.
Havyn Miller finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Paige Ridgeway went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and scored three times for Byng.
Vanoss wins pair at
Stonewall Festival
STONEWALL — The Vanoss Lady Wolves jumped out to a 7-1 lead and turned back Stonewall 7-4 at the Stonewall Festival.
Vanoss started the day with a 15-5 win over Varnum. The Lady Longhorns began the festival by shutting out the Lady Whippets 8-0.
Coach Jacob Grace’s club improved to 8-2 on the year heading into the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament back in Stonewall. Vanoss meets Latta at 12:50 today in a first-round contest. Host Stonewall, now 1-5, is set to face Buffalo Valley at 5:20 p.m.
Vanoss 7, Stonewall 4
The Lady Longhorns scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it close, but neither team scored over the final three frames.
Madi Faust led a 12-hit Vanoss offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Ortega finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Trinity Belcher went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Hailee Brown also had two hits for the Lady Wolves, while Katrina Dupree finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Eryn Khoury and Maggie Stone had the other VHS hits.
Stonewall, which was hurt by five errors, finished with seven hits. Kayden Alford led the way, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Landree Dye finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Maddie Davis went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Sierra Lumbert ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the home team.
Stonewall 8, Varnum 0
Lilly Wyche hit a grand slam to highlight the Stonewall offense. She finished 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored from Stonewall’s leadoff spot.
Landree Dye had two of seven SHS hits and scored twice. Jakobi Worcester finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and one RBI.
Faith Ross, Sierra Lumbert and Maddie Davis also had hits for the hosts.
Nataleigh Beaver finished 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Lady Whippets at the plate.
Vanoss 15, Varnum 5
Varnum led 4-3 before the Lady Wolves pushed across 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning and raced to the victory.
Maddie Faust crushed a grand slam in the Vanoss outburst and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-hit VHS attack. Maggie Stone also hit a home run and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaycee Underwood also added two hits and scored twice for the Lady Wolves.
Both Eryn Khoury and Katrina Dupree finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Jesslyn Works and Kat Morgan had two hits apiece for the Lady Whippets.
Tupelo bashes five HRs
in win over Asher
TUPELO — Maci Gaylor and Kylee Watson each hit a pair of home runs to help the Tupelo Lady Tigers power past Asher 16-5 in a five-inning run-rule victory at home Tuesday night.
Tupelo improved to 5-3 on the year, while Asher left town at 2-5.
The Lady Tigers led 9-5 before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game ended with a walk-off grand slam by Raylee Jones.
Gaylor led a 17-hit Tupelo barrage, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Tupelo lineup. Jaycee Stringer finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored. Bailey Battles doubled and also contributed three hits for the Lady Tigers.
Kylee Watson finished 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored and Jones ended up 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Marley Crites went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for Tupelo.
Cadence Leba led Asher at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Alexis Johnston finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.