Lady Pirates push past Plainview

BYNG — Kennedy Large went 2-for-3 from the plate and drove in a pair of runs, while Trenity Miller and McKinley Feazle had one RBI each Tuesday as the Byng Lady Pirates upended Plainview 7-4.
Miller was 1-for-2, scored a run and walked once. Alexa Thompson had the other Byng hit while going 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Plainview out hit Byng, 13-5, but committed three errors.
Feazle got the pitching win for the Lady Pirates, who improved to 2-0. She struck out three and walked only one in the complete-game performance.
The game was tied at 4-4 after three innings before Byng scored single runs over the final three frames to secure the win.
Harris flings
no-hitter at Vanoss
ROFF — Roff freshman Danleigh Harris outdueled Riley Reed of Vanoss in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night, and the Lady Tigers edged the Lady Wolves 1-0 at Tiger Field.
Earlier in the day, Roff clubbed Mill Creek 15-1.
Roff 1, Vanoss 0
Harris threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Reed gave up two hits and also struck out six and walked just one.
The lone run of the game came in the fifth inning, when Chloe Eldred had reached base on an infield and ultimately scored when Maddie Adair reached on an error.
Eldred and Camden Simon had the only two hits of the game.
Roff 15, Mill Creek 1
Paige Mayfield pitched a three-inning two-hitter and went 2-for-3 from the plate with two triples, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored
Roff erupted for 14 runs in the first inning.
Mayfield struck out eight and gave up just three walks.
Joining in Roff’s 10-hit assault were Rita Warthchow, who was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, along with Payton Owens, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Maddie Adair was 1-for-2 with a double and drove home three runs in the game, while McKenzie Parnell (1-for-1), Lilly McDonald (1-for-1) and Alliyah Reeves (1-for-2) picked up one RBI each.
Underwood perfect
against Bowlegs
VANOSS — Jacee Underwood fired a three-inning perfect game while Addyson Dalton and Abbi Snow collected three hits apiece Tuesday as the Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled past the Lady Bison.
Underwood struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Addyson Dalton went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Snow ended up 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Reed contributed to the Vanoss 16-hit barrage by going 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Teammate Emrie Ellis had a 2-for-4 effort with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Underwood (1-for-2 with a double) and Jayme Poulin (1-for-3) each knocked in a pair of runs. Rileigh Rush (1-for-1) and Jadyn Dalton (1-for-2) picked up one RBI apiece.
The Lady Wolves tallied 12 first-inning runs.
Konawa storms past Wewoka
WEWOKA — Julie Coats tossed a three-inning two-hitter and finished 2-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday to help the Konawa Lady Tigers hammer Wewoka 15-0.
Coats struck out six and gave up just one walk.
Three other Konawa players had multiple hits. Jaylyn Isaacs, Charlyee Ortiz and Alexis Hernandez each went 2-for-2. Isaacs, who doubled once, and Ortiz were each 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Hernandez had one RBI, scored twice and drew a walk. Jaida Brooks drove in three runs in a 1-for-3 effort, while Jaelyn Flanary knocked in two in a 1-for-3 outing.
Kristin Johnson (1-for-1) also picked up one RBI, scored twice and walked once in the Lady Tigers’ 12-hit attack. The Lady Tigers scored six in the first inning and tacked on eight more in the second.
Asher blitzes Wanette, 17-0
ASHER — Jordan Odell pitched a three-inning no-hitter and the Asher Lady Indians benefited from 17 walks in claiming a 17-0 rout of Wanette/Macomb on Tuesday.
Odell struck out nine and surrendered only one walk.
Asher finished with just two hits. Shayla Gregg was 1-for-1 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Alexis Francis went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Lady Indians scored 10 first-inning runs.
Late flurry lifts Pittsburg
STONEWALL — Stonewall was limited to two hits and Pittsburg scored seven runs over the final two innings in a 9-1 win over the host Lady Longhorns on Tuesday.
Josilyn Eddy, who finished 1-for-1, and Meghan Sliger, who ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored, had the lone Stonewall hits.
Starting pitcher Kaylee Ford was tagged with the loss for Stonewall, which fell to 1-1. She got relief help from Tatam Brady and Lyndi Humphers.
Pittsburg pounded out eight hits, including a pair of home runs.
Tushka surges past Tupelo
TUSHKA — Tupelo hurler Timber Alford tossed a five-inning no-hitter and the host Lady Tigers turned back Tupelo 11-2 on Tuesday.
Alford struck out two, walked three and allowed one earned run.
Kylee Watson suffered the pitching loss after allowing nine hits and two walks while striking out three. Seven of the runs scored by Tushka were earned.
Tenley Wainright and Kaylin Kindred led Tushka at the plate-Wainright went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kindred went 2-for-2 with a triple, and two RBIs and scored three times.
Sulphur socks Chandler 10-1
CHANDLER — Blakelyn Barber tossed a three-hitter and Shallen Mershon cranked out a home run Tuesday, and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs crushed Chandler 10-1 in five innings.
Barber recorded a strikeout and walked only one batter. The lone Lady Lion run was earned.
Mershon, who was 1-for-3, and Abby Beck, who was also 1-for-3 with a double, each knocked in two runs.
Macenzie Ruth and Kady Lynch were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Makella Mobly and Kinlee Duck each had 1-for-2 performances from the plate. Mobly scored a pair of runs and walked once, and Duck drew one walk as Sulphur totaled seven hits.
Latta pops Wewoka Monday
LATTA — Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders combined for a three-inning perfect game Monday, a and the Latta Lady Panthers blitzed Wewoka 16-0.
Batterton struck out five through two innings, and Sanders fanned the side in the third. Batterton and Hailey Baber each finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Baber had a double. Teammates Jaylee Willis and Brylea Russell were each 1-for-1 with one RBI.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.