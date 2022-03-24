BYNG — The young Byng High School slow-pitch softball team opened its season with an impressive 13-3 win over Okemah Tuesday night on a cool, breezy night at Bobby Johnson Field.
The win also helped make it a fun Senior Night for Megan Roden, the lone senior on the Byng roster. She was honored following the victory.
The Lady Pirates are made up of two juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen.
Okemah scored the first three runs of the game in the top of the first inning but didn’t score again over the final four frames.
The Lady Pirates tied the game at 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the inning and took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the third. Byng ended the scoring with a six-run outburst in the fourth inning.
The Byng defense committed just one error behind freshman pitcher Paige Ridgway, who allowed just six hits and the three early runs. She walked only two Okemah batters.
The Lady Pirates pounded 14 hits in the contest. Junior Alexa Thompson led the way, going 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Sophomore Alona Cooper-Rochovitz also went 3-for-3 and scored a run from the top of the Byng lineup.
Junior Joelee Williams finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Havyn Miller went 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Roden belted a triple and drove in four runs for the home team.
Hanna Wort knocked in two runs for Byng, Torri Gustin had a hit, drove in a run, walked and scored a run.
The Lady Pirates will now compete in the 2022 Beast of the East Tournament, hosted annually by Stonewall High School. Byng meets Vanoss (No. 19 in Class 3A) at 2:20 p.m. today. With a win, the Lady Pirates would advance to a matchup with Washington (No. 2 in Class 4A) at 5:40 p.m.
This year’s Beast of the East Tournament includes 15 of the top teams in the state.
