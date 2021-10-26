WAURIKA — The Byng High School girls cross country team continues to impress this season.
The Lady Pirates made history when they won the Class 4A Regional meet held Saturday in Waurika.
The Byng boys came as close as they possibly could at making it a regional sweep, finishing second by a single point.
“(Saturday) was a good day to be part of the Byng cross country programs,” said head coach Josh Sawyer.
Both teams now prepare for the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships set for Saturday at Edmond Sante Fe High School.
GIRLS
All five of Byng’s top six runners placed in the Top 20 at the regional and the top-ranked Lady Pirates won with a team score of 54. It was the first regional title in school history for the Byng girls cross country program.
“The Byng girls made history,” Sawyer said. “They have had three goals all year — win their conference, win regionals and win state. We have now accomplished two of those and only have one more to go.”
No. 7 Madill was the runner-up with 69 points followed by ninth-ranked Plainview at 116 and 10th-ranked Cache at 118.
Isabel Sanchez won the individual race in a time of 12:17.15. Byng star sophomore Cadence Carlos was second in 12:33.86.
BHS senior Rosie Coleman had a Top 10 finish, placing ninth with a time of 13:21.44. Sophomore Brylee Baird was next for Byng, finishing 11th in 13:27.44.
Senior Olivia Colombe ended up 15th in 13:45.23. Seniors Kylee Smith and Deesa Neely were neck-and-neck at the finish line. Smith recorded a time of 13:50.58 for 15th place and Neely was 16th in 13:51.65.
Senior Kaylee DeAngelis was 26th with a time of 14:24.92.
“These girls showed a lot of toughness throughout the race. It was abnormally hot Saturday and these girls were able to push through the heat and all of their nagging injuries in order to claim the title,” Sawyer said.
Roff junior Abby Salters, running for Sulphur High School, finished 38th in 14:49.27. The Lady Bulldogs finished sixth in the team standings with 131 points.
BOYS
Despite having five runners in the Top 15, the fourth-ranked Pirates couldn’t quite catch No. 3 Cache in the team standings. Cache won the regional with 42 points, while Byng collected 43 points for second. Community Christian finished a distant third with 127 points and Sulphur settled for fourth with 131.
“The boys fell just short. They bounced back after a disappointing race at Elgin last week and almost upset Cache to reclaim the regional title,” Sawyer said.
“They fought all the way to the line, but just came up a little short this time. In cross country, every point counts,” he continued. “Every person in front of you is adding one point to your score. I’m not trying to take away from their race, because these boys ran strong Saturday, but we learned that every point counts the hard way this weekend.”
Senior Harley Cobb led the BHS contingent, finishing third overall with a time of 17:17.67. Senior Kade Streater placed fifth in 17:50.41, while junior Lawrence Coleman was sixth in 17:59.14.
Freshman Gage Streater finished 14th with a time of 18:47.53 and sophomore Alex Herrea followed in 15th in 18:54.56.
Freshman Sam Holcomb registered a time of 20:58.75 and sophomore Nathan Cain finished the race in 21:19.15.
“These boys are tough and resilient. I believe they will bounce back and shock a lot of teams this weekend at state,” Sawyer said.
Roff sophomore Mason Salter, who, like his sister, runs for Sulphur, finished with a time of 22:14.58.
