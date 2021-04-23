BYNG — The Byng High School softball team saw its season come to an abrupt end after a pair of agonizing losses to Blanchard in a Class 5A District Tournament Wednesday at Bobby Johns Field.
Byng opened the district tournament with an 11-0 win over Lindsay and a 12-6 victory over Blanchard. But the Lady Lions came back through the loser’s bracket and double dipped the Lady Pirates by counts of 19-17 and 12-11 to swipe the district crown.
No. 8 Byng finishes at 20-13 on the season, while unranked Blanchard advances at 10-14.
If-necessary
Blanchard 12, Byng 11
Blanchard led 12-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Byng made a comeback attempt.
McKinley Feazle started the inning with a single and Hannah Boyd followed with a one-out base hit of her own. Kennedy Large then blasted a clutch three-run homer over the center-field fence to get the Lady Pirates within a single run.
Joelee Williams cracked a two-out double to keep Byng’s hopes alive but Blanchard was able to get a fly ball out to end the game.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Feazle also hit home runs in Byng’s 17-hit offense.
Feazle, who hit 28 home runs this spring, finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Williams also went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Havyn Miller added three hits and scored a run, while Large finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Boyd also had two hits for the home team.
Callie Hacker and Emylee Campbell both hit home runs in a 19-hit Blanchard barrage. Hacker finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Campbell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dynver Darling also had three hits for the Lady Lions.
Championship
Blanchard 19, Byng 17
Joelee Williams cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but Byng again couldn’t complete a comeback.
Both teams scored eight runs in the first inning. Blanchard led 16-9 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Lady Pirates outscored the visitors 8-3 the rest of the way.
Williams hit two home runs and finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored to lead a 26-hit explosion. McKinley Feazle also hit a home run and finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Britney Brooks Teel, Hannah Boyd and Mattie White all three finished with three hits. Brooks-Teel and Boyd both knocked in a run and scored a run and White added two RBIs and a run scored.
Havyn Miller went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Karissa Shico went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and an RBI.
Alexa Thompson had two RBIs for the home team.
Blanchard piled up 25 hits, Callie Hacker finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the way, while Josey Harris went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Jadyn Hefley went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Emylee Campbell finished 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Byng 12, Blanchard 6
The game was tied at 6-6 until Byng scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to pull away.
McKinley Feazle hit two home runs as part of a 19-hit BHS offense. She finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kennedy Large ripped two triples, hit a double and went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jolee Williams finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Havyn Miller and Alexas Thompson both had two hits each. Thompson also knocked in two runs.
Grace Minton finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored to lead a 13-hit Blanchard attack.
Byng 11, Lindsay 0
The Lady Pirates erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to soar past the Leopardettes.
Kennedy Large hit a home run and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts, while Hannah Boyd finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Karissa Shico hit a double in a 2-for-3 outing and Havyn Miller went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
