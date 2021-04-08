BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates took advantage of five Tupelo errors and got yet another home run from McKinley Feazle in a 14-4 home win over the Lady Tigers Tuesday night.
Byng, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, improved to 14-8 on the year, while Tupelo slipped to 4-16.
Feazle hit home run No. 20 for the Lady Pirates, going 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Joelee Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, and RBI and a run scored in an 11-hit BHS attack.
Mattie White finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Hannah Boyd went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Torri Gustin went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the home team.
Shaylyn McCollum led Tupelo at the plate. She finished 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. Kylee Watson went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Breonna D’Aguanno finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored
Byng is scheduled to host a festival today involving Harrah and Roff, while Tupelo is at home today versus Rattan.
Cotanny slugs pair of homers for Latta
HOLDENVILLE — Triniti Cotanny slugged two home runs and the Latta Lady Panthers sped past Stonewall 12-4 Tuesday at the Holdenville Festival.
The Lady Panthers also out-slugged host Holdenvile 21-6. Latta, No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 12-3.
The Lady Wolverines, No. 11 in Class 4A, topped Stonewall 16-4 and are now 14-6. The Lady Longhorns fell to 10-14.
Latta 12, Stonewall 4
Cotanny finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-hit LHS barrage. Jaylee Willis had a big day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Brooklyn Ryan went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored from her leadoff spot and Jaycie Prine finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Taryn Batterton ended up 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Camryn Jesse went 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Tatam Brady led Stonewall at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Seven other SHS batter had one hit. Sierra Lumbert went 1-for-3 with a triple and Maghan Sliger finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Kayden Alford went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Stonewall.
Holdenville 17, Stonewall 4
The Lady Wolverines got home runs by Kaden Morris, Brooklyn Brown and Jessica Moore in the victory.
Braydyn Smith went 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored to lead Holdenville at the top of the batting order. Moore finished 2-for-2 with a grand slam, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for Holdenville, while Morris went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-hit HHS attack. Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, six RBIs and a run scored for the home team, while Cheyenne Fixico hit a double and scored three runs.
Sierra Lumbert went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs to pace Stonewall at the plate. The Lady Longhorns also got singles from Kaylee Ford, Brittney Littlefield and Jaime Pool, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Editor’s Note: Information from the Latta-Holdenville contest was not available at press time.
No. 7 Asher pulls away from Varnum
ASHER — The Asher Lady Indians scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for a 12-4 win over Varnum in a Tuesday home game.
Asher, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 11-7 on the year, while Varnum dropped to 6-4.
Alexis Johnson led the Lady Indians at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kathryn Dixson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Payton Leba finished 2-for-2 and knocked in a run.
The Lady Indians will compete in the 2021 Vanoss Slow-Pitch Tournament today and Friday. Asher faces Stonewall at 12:40 p.m. today in a first-round contest.
Lady Wolves sweep past Wetumka
VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled to a pair of victories over Wetumka in a Tuesday night home doubleheader.
Vanoss won the opener 17-3 and completed the sweep with a 14-2 win in Game 2 to improve to 5-7 on the year. The Lady Savages fell to 1-8.
Vanoss 17, Wetumka 3
Brinn Brassfield, Maggie Stone and Katrina Dupree all hit home runs in a 15-hit VHS offense.
Jaycee Underwood paced Vanoss at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Brassfield went 2-for-2 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored, while Stone went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Riley Reed finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Dupree ended up 1-for-1 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Madi Faust finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Hailee Brown went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice from her VHS leadoff spot.
Vanoss 14, Wetumka 2
Maddie Dansby hit a home run and Vanoss ended the game with five hits that went for extra bases in a 13-hit attack.
Madi Faust finished 2-for-2 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for Vanoss, while Maggie Stone went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Reed went 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Eryn Khoury finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Jaycee Underwood ended up 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Brinn Brassfield finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored for the home team.
Vanoss is hosting its own tournament today and Friday. The Lady Wolves are set to meet local rival Stratford at 6 p.m. today in a first-round contest.
