A funny thing happened on the way to watch my niece play in her first-ever high school softball game as a freshman for the Moore Junior Varsity squad. I just happened to run into the Byng Lady Pirates fastpitch team.
I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that Rayna Joy Brown is a high school athlete, but I digress.
I got to watch most of Byng’s tense 7-6 walk-off win over the Lady Blue Jays. The scrimmage ended when sophomore Joelee Williams drew a bases-loaded walk to break a tie just minutes after the 55-minute time limit had expired in the back-and-forth affair.
Byng had shut out Muskogee 5-0 in its previous scrimmage.
The Lady Pirates started workouts in mid-July — just like other athletic teams across the state — and have progressed nicely according to hed coach Markus Carr.
“Preseason is going good. Today we played our third and fourth scrimmages,” Carr said.
Byng has one final scrimmage Friday when Tupelo comes to town and will start the season at perennial power Sulphur next Monday (Aug. 10).
“I think we’re close to being where we need to be on Aug. 10. We still have some things to work out, but we’re close,” Carr said.
Against Guthrie, the Lady Pirates didn’t have much trouble scoring, but a few defensive mistakes the Lady Jays to stay close.
“It’s a tough group. If you’re tough, you can do the right things consistently. I think that’s where we are right now,” Carr said.
Tough. That’s a word that kept coming up when Carr talked about his players. Toughness will go a long way toward success.
“We’ve been going since July 15 and we’re in the weight room at least two times a week to physically get ready and they’ve responded with that. I really like their toughness,” he said. “In a district like ours, who knows what’s going to happen. You just have to be tough and grind through games.”
The Lady Pirates are lumped into a Class 4A district that includes Bridge Creek, Chickasha, Plainview, Blanchard, Madill and Lone Grove. They’re going to have to be tough to compete with some of those teams.
Again, Carr said his club was close.
The Lady Pirates will be led by a strong, tough, group of seniors that include McKinley Feazle, Kennedy Large, Trenity Miller, Britney Brooks-Teel, Karissa Shico and Destiny Guffey.
“We just need to iron out the small details. We’re not far from being a really good team,” he said. “You can’t have down moments and you can’t be too high. They’re coachable and tough girls.”
See, there’s that word again.
