DAVIS — Britney Brooks-Teel went 3-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles and scored twice to help the Byng Lady Pirates knock off Sulphur 3-2 Saturday in the finals of the Murray County Bash.
Byng, which has now won seven of its past eight games, improved to 12-3 on the year while Sulphur dropped to 9-3.
“The Murray County Bash is always a good tournament. We played some really talented teams on our side of the bracket. We had our ups and downs, but our ladies continued to compete and it worked out in our favor this weekend,” said new Byng head coach Markus Carr.
Sulphur had the tying run at second in the top of the seventh before Byng pitcher Addison McGill closed the door. McGill struck out six, walked just one and didn’t allow an earned run.
The Lady Pirates led 3-0 before Sulphur tried to rally in the seventh.
Shallen Mershon led off with a single, and Kinlee Duck reached on an error. The runners advanced to second and third on a groundout by Blakelyn Barber.
Mershon then scored on an RBI groundout by Harley Beesley. Makella Mobley then hit an RBI single that trimmed the Byng lead to 3-2.
After Mobley stole second, McGill then got Macenzie Ruth to fly out to left field to end the game.
Byng won four straight tournament games to capture the championship.
“It was good to see them go on a run Day 2 of the tournament after splitting the first day,” Carr said. “If we want to get to where we want to go towards the end of the season, we are going to have to do that eventually. I think doing it early showed the girls what they are capable of if they play the right way start to finish and make the necessary in-game adjustments.”
Brooks-Teel doubled to lead off the bottom of the second inning and later scored on a wild pitch to put Byng on top 1-0.
Brooks-Teel and Alana Crain then led off the fourth with back-to-back doubles that quickly produced a run. Crain later scored on a nice bunt by McGill to give the Lady Pirates their 3-0 cushion.
Trenity Miller and Crain both went 2-for-3 in Byng’s eight-hit attack. Krosby Clinton finished 1-for-3.
Mobly finished 3-for-4 and had half of Sulphur’s six hits. Mershon went 2-for-3. Blakelyn Barber absorbed the mound loss.
“The biggest takeaway from this weekend for me would have to be seeing them grow as a team and not individuals,” Carr said. “They supported each other, they showed passion for others’ success and they sacrificed their role on occasion, and I was very proud to see that.”
Byng hosted Blanchard Monday night and travels to Plainview at 5 p.m. today.
Lady Wolves
second in
Stratford
STRATFORD — Riley Reed and Brinn Brassfield each cranked out a home run for Vanoss, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-5 setback to McLoud Saturday evening in the championship game of the Stratford Tournament.
Reed went 3-for-4 from the plate with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Vanoss still fell two runs short.
Brassfield’s homer was a solo shot in the fifth inning.
Reed suffered the hard-luck pitching loss after surrendering seven unearned runs to the Lady Redskins. She gave up six hits and four walks while striking out 11.
Semifinals
Vanoss 4, Seminole 0
Riley Reed and Brinn Brassfield combined for a one-hit shutout, while Addison Dalton and Reed each drove home two runs and the Vanoss Lady Wolves blanked Seminole 4-0 in 5 ½ innings in the Stratford Tournament semifinals.
Reed allowed the one hit and no walks, while striking out seven through the first four innings for the victory. Brassfield gave up no hits while retiring the final six batters of the game.
Dalton finished 2-for-3 from the plate with the two RBIs, and Reed was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
The Lady Wolves, now 6-3 on the season, traveled to Stonewall Monday night and are off to Asher at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
