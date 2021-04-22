LATTA — The Latta High School softball team got geared up for the playoffs with a pair of impressive victories Monday at the Latta Festival.
The Lady Panthers turned back Tecumseh 12-8 in the opener before besting old rival Byng 14-4 in Game 2. Tecumseh powered past Byng 15-2 in the other festival contest.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, improved to 16-6 heading into the playoffs. Tecumseh, No. 2 in Class 5A, was 20-8 after the split, while Byng (No. 8 in Class 5A) dropped to 18-10.
Latta 12, Tecumseh 8
Tecumseh raced out to a 6-1 lead before Latta scored seven times in the bottom of the third inning to take control.
The Lady Panthers got five home runs by five different players in the contest. Going deep for the home team were Taryn Batterton, Brylea Russell, Jaycie Prine, Triniti Cotanny and Hailey Baber.
Batterton and Baber finished with the same stat line in Latta’s 14-hit attack. They both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Baber’s outing also included a double.
Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Nine LHS players had at least one hit.
Tecumseh got homers from Ayzia Shirey and Harley Sturm. Shirey led a 15-hit Tecumseh offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored from the top of the Lady Savage lineup. Sturm went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Bristin Hayes finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Tecumseh 15, Byng 2
Byng collected 12 hits but none went for extra bases and the Lady Pirates stranded 10 total runners.
Ayzia Shirey and Lauren Taylor both blasted two home runs each for the Lady Savages, while Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm also homered for Tecumseh.
Shirey and Taylor both finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the winners. Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Alexa Thompson paced Byng at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Karissa Shico, Britney Brooks-Teel, McKinley Feazle and Alona Cooper-Rochovitz all added two hits apiece.
Latta 14, Byng 4
The Lady Panthers led 5-3 after three innings but outscored Byng 9-1 the rest of the way.
Byng managed just five total hits in the contest and committed four errors. Only six of Latta’s 14 runs were earned.
Like they did before, the Lady Panthers got five home runs by five different players — Taryn Batterton, Jaylee Willis, Camryn Jesse, Hailey Baber and Triniti Cotanny.
Junior Jaylee Willis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order. Jaycie Prine was the only other Latta player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3. Jesse, Batterton and Baber all drove in three runs apiece in Latta’s 11-hit attack.
Brooklyn Ryan finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for the home team.
Britney Brooks-Teel led the Byng offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Karissa Shico, the Byng leadoff hitter, went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run.
The Lady Pirates final six batters finished a combined 0-for-13.
