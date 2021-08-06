LATTA — Latta head coach Missy Rogers just wants her softball players to be themselves heading into a 2021 fastpitch season when the goal is to win back-to-back state championships.
The Lady Panthers won a 2020 Class 2A State championship, knocking off old rival Dale 5-3 in the title game and finishing the season at 34-6.
With five talented seniors leading this year’s charge, Latta hopes to make another run at a state title.
“We feel good about (this season), but we know we still have to work hard. That’s something we even talked about (in practice) today — doing little things right, working hard every day and not taking anything for granted,” Rogers said during the team’s annual Media Day Wednesday afternoon.
“We don’t ever feel like for us it’s a target,” she continued. “It’s a matter of doing what we practice, putting that practice into play and just being us. If we’ll just be us, good things will happen.”
Rogers believes if her team performs to its potential, the Lady Panthers should be among the teams to beat in October.
“We talk about having a spirit of excellence — trying to do everything to the best of our ability. We want them to be 100 percent all in. We need to be all in or all out,” she said.
Rogers said there are a number of contenders to Latta’s crown in Class 2A this fall.
“Our class is one of the toughest classes in the state and we have great competition all around us so we have to work hard every day,” Rogers said. “A lot of teams have returning pitchers and a lot of returning starters. We just have great competition.”
Pitching will again be one of Latta’s strengths this fall. The Lady Panthers will again be able to roll out senior aces Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton on any given day.
“Our pitchers are competitors. They just want to get in there and want the ball in their hands,” Rogers said. “Our deal is we want everyone to want the ball at all times and we want everyone to want the bat in their hands at all times.”
Three other LHS senior leaders include Jaylee Willis, Angelle Jimenez and Triniti Cotanny.
Latta opens its 2021 season Monday with a district doubleheader at Wewoka. The Lady Panthers will then be co-hosts of the Byng-Latta Back to School Classic set for Aug. 12-14.
Latta opens that tournament by hosting Prague at 6:15 Thursday. Latta then plays Holdenville at 12:30 p.m. and Sulphur at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
“We’re ready to get started,” Rogers said.
