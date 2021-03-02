LATTA — The third-ranked Latta High School girls basketball stifled No. 13 Cashion 45-22 in a Class 2A Regional championship game Saturday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Lady Panthers improved to 20-2 with the victory and are headed to a Class 2A Area Tournament championship bout with No. 5 Silo at 6 p.m. Friday at Chickasha High School. Cashion also advances to the area tournament with a 17-7 mark.
Latta kept the Cashion offense in check throughout the contest. The Lady Wildcats finished the game shooting 8-of-29 (27.6%) from the field and committed 17 turnovers.
“I thought we came out very focused. Defensively, we were really good the whole game,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
The veteran coach said his team had THAT look in its eyes.
“We had the mindset that we weren’t going to get scored on,” he said. “They have the capability of really playing well together — and it’s not just the first five. The first eight can all go.”
After Cashion standout Neeley Tilley-Bedick sank a 3-pointer at the 2:13 mark of the first quarter that sliced an early Latta lead to 9-8, the Lady Panthers clamped down.
Junior Jaylee Willis hit a 3-pointer of her own to end the first quarter and that started a 12-2 LHS surge that ended when senior Caitlyn Bird hit three free throws at the 4:44 mark of the second quarter that pushed the Latta lead to 21-10.
The Lady Panthers led 27-14 at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter. That run was capped by a Carson Dean 3-pointer that put Latta ahead 37-14 at the 4:26 mark.
There were many contributors to a balanced Latta offensive attack. No LHS player reached double figures but Bird just missed with nine points. Trinity Cotanny and Carson Dean finished with eight points apiece, while Hailey Baber followed with seven.
“Offensively, we were very solid and shared the ball. It makes it hard to pick someone to guard,” Plunk said.
“Hailey was much more aggressive offensively and that’s really good for our team,” he continued. “That gives us a spark. She’s very capable of that.”
Both Taryn Batterton and Willis chipped in five points each.
Baber led the way with seven rebounds and Dean pulled down five.
Tilley-Bedick led Cashion with 10 points but had only two in the second half.
Now it’s on to the rematch with the talented Lady Rebels. Latta won the first meeting 40-27 in Silo on Jan. 12.
“We’re excited. We still feel like we have some of our best basketball ahead of us. We don’t feel like we’ve peaked out yet,” Plunk said.
