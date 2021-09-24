LATTA — This rare time, the shutout shoe was on the other foot.
The Latta Lady Panthers, which have dished out 20 shutouts so far this fall, were defeated 1-0 in a five-inning contest during a festival Tuesday night at Swanson Field.
Latta opened the action with a 4-1 victory over Kiowa and the Lady Panthers are now 25-6 on the year. The Lady Bruins, ranked No. 3 in Class A, left town at 28-2. Kiowa, ranked No. 13 in Class B, lost to Caddo 8-0 and fell to 13-19.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host local rival Byng at 5 p.m. today.
Caddo 1, Latta 0
Caddo scored what turned out to be the only run in the contest in the top of the second inning.
Jordan Nichols led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Rylan Peevyhouse then used a sacrifice bunt to get Nichols to third. Nichols later scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Pitching was at a premium in the contest.
Caddo ace Emily Robinson was the winner. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just three Latta hits in five innings.
Jade Sanders absorbed the loss. She struck out five, walked three and allowed just three hits and the one earned run.
Triniti Cotanny went 1-for-2 with a double, while Brooklyn Ryan and Savannah Senkel had the other two LHS base hits.
Jordan Nichols, Jaycie Nichols and Logan Busby had Caddo’s hits.
Latta 5, Kiowa 1
Latta scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to get some breathing room in the five-inning festival contest.
Two of Latta’s third-inning runs were aided by a pair of Kiowa errors. Triniti Cotanny added a run-scoring hit for the home team.
Jade Sanders finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace an eight-hit LHS offense. Taryn Batterton went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Cotanny finished 1-for-2 with her RBI.
Laraby Jennings, Savannah Senkel, Jaylee Willis and Brooklyn Ryan all added hits for Latta.
Batterton earned the pitching win for the home team. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in five dominant innings.
The Cowgirls, who made five total errors in the contest, got two hits from Halle Giaudrone.
Molly Bain absorbed the mound loss. She struck out two, walked none and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
