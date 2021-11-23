VANOSS — The Latta Lady Panthers limited Vanoss to a single field goal throughout the entire second half and pulled away for a convincing 47-20 win over the Lady Wolves Friday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Latta begins the season at 2-0, while Vanoss lost for the first time, falling to 4-1.
The Lady Panthers scored the first 12 points of the game before Vanoss put together a flurry following a timeout at the 1:38 mark of the opening quarter.
Freshman Caidence Cross scored on a nice cut to the basket for the first VHS field goal of the game and Maddi Dansby followed with a long jumper to make it 12-4. Trinity Belcher ended the first frame with a 3-pointer to get the home team within 12-7.
Alexus Belcher opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 12-10 and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
However, Latta’s 6-3 post player knocked down a 3-pointer to quell the Vanoss momentum.
Dansby hit a pair of late 3-pointers to keep Vanoss within striking distance — including one with just 33 seconds left in the second period that cut the LHS advantage to 25-16 by halftime.
“We started real strong but didn’t finish the first quarter well with three turnovers. We kind of let up and took our foot off the pedal and they were able to make a little run,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “But Vanoss is going to do that. Jon’s kids are going to that. They’re going to fight hard and keep coming.”
LHS senior Jaylee Willis — along with the big Latta defensive effort — helped put the game out of reach. She scored eight points in a 10-0 Latta run to open the third period on a pair of 3-pointers and a fast-break basket. Willis’ triple at the 3:06 mark put Latta ahead 35-16.
Willis’ breakout night ended with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. She sank 3-of-4 3-pointers and also had four rebounds.
A 20-0 Latta run to open the second half ended after Triniti Cotanny scored three consecutive baskets to start the fourth quarter that extended the LHS lead to 45-16.
“Our defense in the second half finally locked them down,” Plunk said.
Two free throws by Kaitlin Cooper finally ended the Vanoss second-half drought. Cross hit the lone Vanoss field goal after halftime with 1:08 to play.
Vanoss entered the contest averaging nearly 83 points per game but Latta’s height bothered the Lady Wolves inside and they couldn’t get nearly enough shots to fall around the perimeter.
“We rely on our defense and always have. I see so much to work on but I see so much good,” Plunk said.
To be fair, Vanoss is still without forwards Riley Reed and Avery Ellis who are sidelined with injuries. Ellis tried to play with a bum knee and made a nice move in the paint but couldn’t get the shot to fall. However, she exited the games shortly after the missed shot and didn’t return.
“Latta’s really good and they’re a tough matchup when you have two of your best post defenders sitting over there on the sidelines,” said Vanoss head coach Jon Hurt. “I had a 5-2 girl guarding a 6-2 or 6-3 girl. She was fighting her butt off for me, but it just wasn’t enough. And they played well tonight and we didn’t.”
Latta’s post-player combo of Batterton and Cotanny each turn in solid overall efforts. Batterton scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Cotanny added 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.
Dansby scored eight points to pace the Vanoss offense.
Both teams are off until after Thanksgiving break but will have tough tests when they return.
Latta is at Dale Dec. 3, while Vanoss travels to rival Stratford on Nov. 30.
————o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Nov. 19
GIRLS
At Vanoss
Latta 47, Vanoss 20
LATTA 12 13 14 8 — 47
VANOSS 7 9 0 4 — 20
LATTA: Jaylee Willis 8-11, 0-0, 19; Taryn Batterton 6-12, 0-0, 13; Triniti Cotanny 5-9, 0-0, 10; Chloe Miller 1-4, 0-0, 3; Brooklyn Ryan 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 21-41, 0-2, 47.
VANOSS: Maddi Dansby 3-10, 0-0, 8; Caidence Cross 2-10, 0-3, 4; Trinity Belcher 1-2, 0-0, 3; Alexus Belcher 1-7, 0-2, 3. Totals: 7-42, 2-10, 20.
Turnovers: Latta 11, Vanoss 12.
Steals: Latta 4, Vanoss 6 (Cross 3).
Rebounds: Latta 35 (Batterton 10, Cotanny 6); Vanoss 24 (Madi Faust 7).
3-point goals: Latta 5-9 (Willis 3-4, Batterton 1-1, Miller 1-1); Vanoss 4-19 (Dansby 2-9, T. Belcher 1-1, A. Belcher 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
